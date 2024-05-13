Cannabix Technologies Enters into Marketing Agreements  

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (the “Company or Cannabix”) reports that it has entered into an arm’s length marketing agreements with the following parties:



Effective May 13, 2024, the Company has engaged Financial Buzz Media Networks LLC (“FBMN”) for fees of $10,000 USD for a 30-day term. The Company may elect to renew the engagement at any point during the term. The Services will include, but are not limited to, video news recaps covering latest news releases and press release editorial syndication. Consideration paid to FBMN does not include any securities of the Company (address: 3 Columbus Circle 15th Floor, New York, 877-601-1879).

The Company has engaged aktiencheck.de AG (“aktiencheck”) for a fee of 20,000 euros for a 30-day term effective May 2, 2024. The Company may elect to extend the engagement at any point during the term. The Services will include, but are not limited to editorial write-ups, translation, search engine marketing, native advertising and email marketing. Consideration paid to aktiencheck does not include any securities of the Company (address: Bahnhofstr. 6, 56470 Bad Marienberg, Germany, info@aktiencheck.de).

The Company has engaged InvestorsHub.com Inc. (“InvestorsHub”) for news release dissemination services for a fee of $4,800 USD effective May 7, 2024 until the budget is exhausted. The Company may elect to renew the engagement in the future. Consideration paid to InvestorsHub does not include any securities of the Company (address: PO Box 780, Harrisonville, MO 6470, 888-498-5839).

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement, workplaces and laboratories. Cannabix is developing delta-9 THC and alcohol screening devices. Delta-9 THC is the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment. Breath testing for delta-9 THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of its Breath Logix Series of breath alcohol detection devices for employers and a range of other settings.

