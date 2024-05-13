The Success of BSC Dogita is Now Migrating to Ethereum

Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The developers of DOGITA on the BSC network are now building it on the ETH network, taking this phenomenon of memecoins to a new level of reach and accessibility. In just one month of existence, Dogita has already achieved a notable feat, boasting over 3000 holders and an impressive market value, surpassing 5 million dollars. These numbers reflect its growing popularity and appreciation potential.

Moreover, Dogita has already been listed on Bitmart, providing greater visibility and accessibility to investors worldwide. And the good news doesn't stop there: it's in the final stages of being listed on LBANK, a significant milestone that will further propel its growth and recognition in the memecoin market.

To reinforce community trust, Dogita is undergoing an audit by Certik, which is already 76% complete. This process ensures the security and transparency of the project, adding an extra layer of reliability for investors and holders.

With the imminent launch on the Ethereum network, Dogita is poised to conquer new territories and expand its presence in the cryptocurrency universe. This transition represents not only a milestone for Dogita but also an exciting opportunity for investors to join one of the most promising and innovative memecoins in the market.

Dogita will continue its journey on both chains, remaining committed to constantly bringing new features and innovations to its holders. Since its inception, the team has tirelessly dedicated themselves to fulfilling all promises made to holders, and this commitment will remain unwavering.

With the expansion to the Ethereum network, Dogita is opening up new horizons and opportunities, allowing an even larger base of investors to participate in its journey. This strategic decision demonstrates not only the team's long-term vision but also their determination to provide the best for the holder community.

Dogita is ready to write the next exciting chapter of its story, continuing to exceed expectations and solidify its place as one of the most prominent and trusted memecoins in the market. The journey is just beginning, and holders can expect more impressive achievements on the horizon.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Tony Smith

City/Country: Dhaka, Bangladesh

Email: contact (at) dogita.io

Website: https://dogita.io

Social Media

Telegram: https://t.me/dogitaofficial

Website: Dogita.io

Twitter: x.com/missdogita

