SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; May 21, 2024 deadline

​LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHLS) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Shoals securities between May 17, 2022 and November 7, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The complaint alleges that the defendants did not inform investors that: (1) Shoals' electrical balance of system (EBOS) products did not meet the highest standards of quality and reliability; (2) Shoals had been notified about issues with exposed copper in the conduits of its EBOS wire harnesses across numerous solar fields and was aware that many of its wire harnesses were defective; (3) Shoals faced costs between $60 million and $185 million to fix "wire shrinkback," which is the issue of wire insulation retracting from a splice or terminal; and (4) Shoals significantly underestimated its revenue costs by millions of dollars.

On November 7, 2023, the market was taken aback when Shoals announced it had to record an additional $50.2 million in warranty expense due to the wire shrinkback problem. Additionally, Shoals projected the total costs to address the wire shrinkback would range from $59.7 million to $184.9 million.

Following these announcements, Shoals’ share price fell by $1.63, or more than 10%, ending at $14.60 per share on November 8, 2023.

