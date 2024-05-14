Kilmer Sports Ventures Enters into Exclusive Negotiations to Acquire French Professional Football Club AS Saint-Étienne

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kilmer Sports Ventures, a part of Kilmer Group, announced today it has entered into exclusive negotiations with shareholders to acquire AS Saint-Étienne, one of France's most decorated and beloved football clubs.



Founded in 1933, AS Saint-Étienne’s 90-year legacy includes ten Ligue 1 championships, the top tier of French football, a deep commitment to community and an unrivalled fan base that extends well beyond the city to the whole region. After twenty years, current shareholders Bernard Caïazzo and Roland Romeyer are looking for new owners that will build on their vision for the club and, with the right resources and expertise, return Saint-Étienne to its elite position in the league.

If successful, the exclusive negotiations will transfer ownership of the club to Kilmer Sports Ventures, leveraging the unparalleled expertise of two leaders in the world of sports – Larry Tanenbaum, a 30-year veteran and one of the most well respected and trusted team owners in North America, and Ivan Gazidis, a legend in European football excellence with a demonstrated track record in building championship clubs.

“AS Saint-Étienne is more than just a football club, it’s a community,” said Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman and CEO of Kilmer Group. “It’s the beating heart of the city and the region, and has been for nearly 90 years. That’s something, as new owners, we would respect, preserve, and promote. I’m optimistic for what lies ahead.”

"It's an honour to engage with a club as prestigious as AS Saint-Étienne,” said Ivan Gazidis, President of Kilmer Sports Ventures. “Our aim is, step-by-step, to engage with the club’s fans and to bring Saint-Étienne back to the highest level of French football, where it can compete with pride in accordance with the club’s historic values."

For media inquiries:

Courtney Glen, Kilmer Group, cglen@kilmergroup.com

About Kilmer Sports Ventures:

Kilmer Sports Ventures is a division of Kilmer Group and focuses on investment opportunities in the world of sport and entertainment. Kilmer Group is a multi-generational platform with a long history in business development and investment focused on three verticals: Infrastructure & Real Estate, Sports & Media, and Private Equity, which includes a majority ownership in Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited.