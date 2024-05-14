WASD Studios announces its custom WEB3 Gamefi initiative

London, England, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Are you a solid gamer and crypto enthusiast, or have you been looking for the perfect way to relieve stress and also earn as well? Then get ready to be thrilled as WASD Studios is about to redefine the crypto gaming landscape like never before. With a diverse portfolio of immersive games and a commitment to innovation, here at WASD Studios, we're set to lead the way in the gaming industry.



Introducing WASD Studios

WASD Studios is a blockchain gaming studio founded by a group of visionary members that are driven not just by a passion for gaming but by a relentless pursuit of innovation. Named after the iconic keyboard gaming keys - W, A, S, D - our studio is on a mission to bring back that gaming aura and atmosphere. At WASD Studios, we're set to stand apart in our quest to redefine the boundaries of traditional gaming.

Cross-Platform Combat: Test your combat skills in intense martial arts battles inspired by the popular Tekken fighting franchise. With a seamless cross-platform functionality, players can engage in thrilling combats against opponents online.

Cross-Platform Carnage FPS: Experience an intense gaming heat and FPS action in our cross-platform shooting game. Battle it out for dominance across platforms, with the highest kill number claiming the coveted Rambo crown.

Drift Game Series: Get behind the wheel and test your drifting skills in our exhilarating drift competitions. Compete against other players for a chance to also claim your share from our various prize pools.

Kart Clash: This game is based on your brutal race strength, calculations, and speed. In Kart Clash, as the name implies, it's not just about winning the race but CLASHING to victory. Each race track has power-up boosts spread round the racing course.



WASD Studios Custom Gaming Solutions

We're pleased to announce another new utility to our ecosystem: the introduction of custom game offerings for other projects through our Games as a Service initiative. This new initiative and utility will help to further expand the gaming ecosystem by providing solutions that will help cater to the specific needs and preferences of individual projects and communities. Many projects find it difficult to effectively engage their communities as a result of lack of inability and also lack of purpose and as a result end up having low exposure and community engagement rate and that's where we come in. With our expertise in game development and community engagement, we're here to offer a solution by providing exclusive games that are meticulously crafted to resonate with each project's unique audience type.

Here's how it works: projects can now choose to access our existing range of games and also integrate their tokens into them to help foster community involvement and engagement, expanding their token use. This initiative will not only foster a sense of ownership and community involvement but also provide valuable exposure for the project within our gaming ecosystem. But the excitement doesn't stop there. For those seeking to elevate their gaming experience to new heights, we also offer premium custom games tailored to match each project's brand identity and objectives.

Join Us Now

As we embark on this thrilling journey, we invite you to join us every step of the way. Whether you're a casual player or a seasoned gaming veteran, there's a place for you in the WASD Studios family. Together, let's shape the future of gaming and create unforgettable experiences that resonate for years to come.

$WASD Tokenomics

Contract Address: 0xbdcd291c32e06bbf2d7b1ffc823959e3258e3583

Symbol: WASD



Decimals: 9

Blockchain Network: Ethereum



Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Transaction Tax: 5%



Get ready to experience gaming like never before with WASD Studios. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting developments as we continue to push the boundaries of gaming innovation.





