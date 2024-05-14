SINGAPORE, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 14, 2024.



OKX Wallet Announces Integration of KyberSwap for Enhanced Decentralized Trading

OKX Wallet is now integrated with KyberSwap, a DEX aggregator that operates on 17 chains. This integration enables OKX Wallet's web extension users to seamlessly connect their wallets to KyberSwap and trade tokens directly via its DEX platform.



This new integration underscores OKX Wallet’s dedication to fostering a trustless and efficient trading environment. Users can now execute swaps, trades and other advanced DEX trading features seamlessly through their OKX Wallet, ensuring a decentralized and secure experience.



To access KyberSwap, users simply need to download the OKX Wallet web extension available on Chrome and Firefox, set up a new OKX Wallet or link an existing one, and connect to KyberSwap through the web extension.

KyberSwap is renowned for its advanced trading solutions and a user-centered approach that includes a rewards system to boost user engagement and investment results. KyberSwap offers a DEX aggregator and limit order feature, allowing users to trade on-chain at some of the best prices in the ecosystem. By routing through various liquidity sources, KyberSwap finds the most efficient way to swap users' assets. The limit order feature enables users to securely buy or sell tokens at chosen prices, which are filled by makers when the market is active.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

