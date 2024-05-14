Riber: Order for a new MBE research machine in the United States





Order for a new MBE research machine in the United States

Bezons (France), May 14, 2024 - 8:00 am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a MBE 32 research system in the United States.

Bolingbrook, Illinois-based EPIR Inc. has ordered its second MBE 32 MCT machine to further strengthen its capacity for the development and production of advanced materials. This order comes just two months after RIBER delivered a first MBE 32 MCT system to EPIR Inc.

EPIR Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sivananthan Laboratories Inc. and a fast-growing, privately-owned high-tech company specialising in the development of advanced HgCdTe (mercury cadmium telluride - MCT) semiconductors, used primarily in high-performance infrared detection and imaging devices, particularly in the defence sector.

Since 1997, EPIR Inc. has been involved in research into HgCdTe materials and related technologies. Thanks to its world-renowned expertise, EPIR Inc. has been able to develop a customized material growth technology, made possible by RIBER's MBE 32 MCT machines. Its epitaxy process, renowned for its complexity and requiring a high degree of stability, requires the use of identical machines to ensure consistent development of production capacity. EPIR Inc. decision to acquire a second MBE 32 MCT system is a significant endorsement of the quality and reliability of this machine, which will further enhance the company's ability to respond to market growth.

The MBE 32 range has been in existence for 40 years, with several hundred systems installed worldwide. Among the wide range of materials that can be processed, the epitaxial growth of mercury-containing compounds represents one of the most complex challenges in terms of MBE thin-film deposition. RIBER's MBE 32 excels in this field.

The order will be delivered in 2025.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunication networks and research including the field of quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

