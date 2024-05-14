Ensurge Micropower ASA – Q1 2024

The Ensurge Micropower Q1 2024 is attached.

Terje Rogne, the chairman, will host a presentation at the Ensurge Annual General Meeting May 14, 2024, at approximately 0930 CET. Please see the company announcement on May 13, 2024 at 18:00 CET for instructions regarding how to join the presentation.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

