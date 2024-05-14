Aquanow Adds Fatih Gunay to Lead Growth in Türkiye

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquanow , a leading digital assets infrastructure provider, today announced that Fatih Gunay has joined as General Manager of its Turkish subsidiary, Aquanow Türkiye, and will lead regional growth and expansion efforts.



“We’re excited to bring on someone with Fatih’s deep experience in banking and financial services, which will help accelerate the introduction of innovative digital asset solutions in Türkiye,” said Phil Sham, Chief Executive Officer.

Fatih Gunay previously served as the Head of Public Sales for United Payment, one of the largest payment processors in Türkiye. Prior to that, he held Manager and Senior Sales roles at Destek Yatırım Menkul Değerler, İnfo Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş., BMFN., FinansTera A.Ş., and TeleTrade.

“Aquanow, which facilitates billions of trade volume globally every month, is well positioned to serve existing and emerging digital asset use cases in Türkiye, just as institutional adoption of crypto as an asset class is beginning to accelerate,” said Fatih Gunay. “I’m excited to be joining a global digital assets firm that views Türkiye as a key pillar of its growth strategy.”

“Türkiye represents a market with strong demand for digital assets and the country is poised to be a global leader in the space,” Sham added.

Türkiye is fourth worldwide in terms of crypto transaction volume, behind only the US, India, and the UK, according to a 2023 report released by Chainalysis. Seeing the potential of the Turkish market, Aquanow established its subsidiary in Q3 2022.

In February, Aquanow announced a strategic investment from Oyak Portföy and Finberg , two of Türkiye’s leading portfolio management companies. The milestone investment marked the beginning of a strategic partnership focused on developing innovative digital asset solutions for the Turkish market.

Reports have indicated that Türkiye is moving towards regulatory clarity around digital assets, with new rules anticipated to come into place this year. Once a new framework for crypto regulations comes into place in Türkiye, Aquanow will seek all required licenses, as it has done it wherever required globally.

Earlier this year, Aquanow was awarded a VASP license by Dubai’s VARA , an indication of the company’s broader expansion across the Middle East.

About Aquanow

Aquanow is a leading digital assets infrastructure provider enabling crypto financial services for institutional clients. Each month, the company facilitates billions of dollars of trade volume for a broad range of use cases. Aquanow serves an international customer base that includes the world’s fastest-growing banks, neobanks, brokerages, and payment companies. Established in 2018 and headquartered in Canada, Aquanow currently has 100+ team members. In 2023, Aquanow ranked amongst the fastest growing companies with a four-year revenue growth rate of 1,842%, according to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. To learn more about Aquanow, please go to https://www.aquanow.com .