Bigbank AS Invites to Attend Webinars Introducing Public Subordinated Bond Offering

Bigbank AS invites all interested parties to participate in a webinar introducing the issue of the public offering of Bigbank AS subordinated bonds in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania. The webinars will be organised on 15 May at 14:00 (EET) in Estonian and at 16:00 (EET) in English.

In the webinar, Bigbank AS management board members Martin Länts and Argo Kiltsmann will present an overview of Bigbank AS group, including business results, future plans and the terms and conditions of the public subordinated bond issue.

Those interested can ask questions during the webinar.

To participate in the webinar held in Estonian (14:00, EET), please register at https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N9x0ksDVQZCuKHL_KrrPvw .

To participate in the webinar held in English (16:00, EET), please register at https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zeT6a7f6SYaYRvZMGTd6bg .

The webinar will be recorded and published on Bigbank AS investor website https://investor.bigbank.eu and on the Nasdaq Baltic Youtube channel.