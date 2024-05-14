Liquid Toothpaste Market To Reach USD 5.8 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The rising demand for liquid toothpaste and growing awareness about oral hygiene accelerate the market growth.

The liquid toothpaste market is witnessing substantial growth, propelled by increasing demand for convenience and heightened awareness about oral hygiene. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide were affected by oral diseases as of 2023, with untreated dental caries ranking as the most prevalent health condition. This has resulted in a notable uptick in the use of liquid toothpaste, which offers hassle-free dispensing and mess-free application. Furthermore, the escalation in disposable income levels and evolving lifestyles has bolstered the demand for premium oral care products, further stimulating market expansion.

Moreover, the liquid toothpaste market is fueled by introducing innovative product formulations and packaging solutions. Manufacturers are concentrating on crafting toothpaste variants enriched with natural and organic ingredients like aloe vera, green tea, and charcoal in response to the growing consumer preference for eco-friendly and chemical-free products. Additionally, travel-friendly packaging options such as single-use sachets and compact tubes have amplified the adoption of liquid toothpaste among consumers, prioritizing convenience and portability.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/3UZbqqB

Segmentation Overview:

The liquid toothpaste market has been segmented into type, application, and region.

The liquid category accounted for a significant market share in the forecast period.

The liquid toothpaste market is segmented into liquid and gelatinous based on type. The liquid category holds a significant share of the type segment of the liquid toothpaste market. Due to its widespread availability, ease of use, and traditional popularity among consumers, liquid toothpaste has been the standard form for many years, and its familiarity and convenience have contributed to its dominant position in the market.

Liquid toothpaste for adults is the leading application.

The liquid toothpaste market is segmented by application into adults’ liquid toothpaste, children's liquid toothpaste, and babies’ liquid toothpaste. Adult liquid toothpaste holds a significant share of the application segment. Adults comprise most of the population and are likelier to have established oral care routines. The demand for adult liquid toothpaste is high since they actively look for good oral care products.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/3UZgLhy

Liquid Toothpaste Market Report Highlights:

The liquid toothpaste market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2032.

The liquid toothpaste market is witnessing a trend towards natural and organic ingredients and innovative packaging solutions that enhance convenience and portability.

North America holds a substantial share of the liquid toothpaste market, with the United States having a significant share of this region. It is preferred as it provides lasting freshness and is easier to use than traditional toothpaste.

Some prominent players in the liquid toothpaste market report include Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Corporation, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Dabur India Limited, Himalaya Drug Company, Amway, and CCA Industries Inc.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/3woU0KF

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Hydrochloric Acid Electrolysis Market 2024 to 2032

Motorcycle Insurance Market 2024 to 2032

Body Mask Market 2024 to 2032

Compression Stockings Market 2024 to 2032

Disposable Camera Market 2024 to 2032