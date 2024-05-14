$163 Billion Precision Oncology Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast, 2019-2023 & 2024-2029F

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Oncology Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Precision Oncology Market was valued at USD 97.12 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.01% through 2029
The Global Precision Oncology Market signifies a significant transformation in cancer treatment, utilizing advanced technologies and customized therapies to address cancer's complexity and diversity. Precision oncology tailors medical care to individuals based on genetic makeup, tumor characteristics, and molecular factors, aiming to optimize treatment effectiveness while minimizing side effects. The market has experienced notable growth driven by advancements in genomics, molecular biology, bioinformatics, and artificial intelligence.
Key market drivers include the rising global cancer incidence, increased awareness among patients and healthcare providers about personalized medicine benefits, and wider availability of targeted therapies and companion diagnostics. The adoption of liquid biopsy techniques for non-invasive tumor monitoring and treatment response assessment has also contributed to market expansion.
Also, the integration of big data analytics and machine learning algorithms has improved complex genomic data interpretation, aiding in identifying actionable biomarkers and developing innovative therapeutic approaches. Pharmaceutical firms are increasingly investing in precision oncology R&D, collaborating with diagnostic companies and academic institutions to discover biomarkers and validate therapeutic targets. Regulatory agencies are also simplifying approval processes for targeted therapies and companion diagnostics, fostering innovation in precision oncology. Nonetheless, challenges such as high genomic testing costs, limited reimbursement policies, and regulatory complexities in some regions hinder market growth.
Ensuring robust data privacy and security measures remains crucial to ethically and responsibly utilize patients' genomic information. Looking ahead, the global precision oncology market is poised for continued growth, driven by ongoing technological advancements, broader applications across various cancer types, and a shift towards value-based healthcare models prioritizing personalized treatment strategies. As precision oncology evolves, it promises to revolutionize cancer care by enhancing patient outcomes, minimizing treatment-related adverse effects, and potentially turning cancer into a manageable chronic condition for many patients.
Advancements in Genomics and Molecular Biology
One of the key advancements in genomics that has catalyzed progress in precision oncology is the advent of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies. NGS enables rapid and cost-effective sequencing of entire genomes, allowing researchers and clinicians to comprehensively profile the genetic alterations present in cancer cells. This deep molecular characterization of tumors facilitates the identification of specific driver mutations, oncogenic pathways, and actionable biomarkers that can guide treatment decisions.
Growing Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide
Several factors contribute to the growing prevalence of cancer worldwide. Aging populations, changing lifestyle habits, environmental factors, and the increasing prevalence of risk factors such as obesity and tobacco use all contribute to the rising incidence of cancer. Additionally, improvements in screening and diagnostic technologies have led to earlier detection of cancer, resulting in higher reported incidence rates. As a result, healthcare systems worldwide are grappling with the challenge of managing a growing number of cancer cases and the associated healthcare costs.
Rise of Targeted Therapies and Companion Diagnostics
Companion diagnostics play a crucial role in precision oncology by identifying patients who are most likely to benefit from specific targeted therapies based on the presence of specific biomarkers or molecular alterations in their tumors. These diagnostic tests help clinicians personalize treatment decisions, ensuring that patients receive the most appropriate therapy for their unique molecular profile. By pairing targeted therapies with companion diagnostics, clinicians can optimize treatment efficacy, minimize adverse effects, and improve patient outcomes.
Limited Reimbursement Policies
The lack of standardized reimbursement processes complicates the financial landscape for healthcare providers, who may hesitate to invest in precision oncology technologies without assurance of reimbursement. Addressing this challenge requires collaboration among stakeholders to develop transparent reimbursement policies that ensure equitable access to precision oncology services for all patients.
Regulatory Hurdles and Compliance
Achieving compliance with regulatory requirements is essential for ensuring patient safety and maintaining public trust in precision oncology technologies. Collaborative efforts among regulators, industry stakeholders, and healthcare providers are needed to streamline the regulatory process and facilitate the timely approval and adoption of innovative precision oncology products.
Advancements in Genomic Profiling Technologies
Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has emerged as a cornerstone technology in genomic profiling, enabling researchers and clinicians to analyze the entire genome, exome, or specific regions of interest with unprecedented speed and accuracy. NGS allows for the detection of genetic mutations, copy number variations, and chromosomal rearrangements that drive cancer development and progression. By sequencing tumor DNA and comparing it to the patient's germline DNA, clinicians can identify somatic mutations that are specific to the tumor, providing valuable insights into its molecular profile and potential vulnerabilities.
Rise of Liquid Biopsies
One of the key advantages of liquid biopsies is their non-invasive nature, which eliminates the need for traditional tissue biopsies that can be invasive, costly, and associated with potential risks and complications. By analyzing ctDNA and CTCs shed from primary tumors or metastatic sites into the bloodstream, liquid biopsies enable clinicians to obtain comprehensive molecular information about the tumor without the need for invasive procedures. This non-invasive approach is particularly valuable for patients who are unable to undergo surgical biopsy or have tumors located in challenging anatomical locations.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$97.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$163.34 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Precision Oncology Market.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Invitae Corporation
- Qiagen N.V.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation Of America Holding
- Exact Sciences Corporation
- Rain Oncology Inc.
- Strata Oncology, Inc.
- Xilis Inc.
- Variantyx, Inc.
Report Scope:
Precision Oncology Market, By Product Type:
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutics
Precision Oncology Market, By Cancer Type:
- Breast Cancer
- Cervical Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Lung Cancer
Precision Oncology Market, By End User:
- Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Healthcare Data Companies
Precision Oncology Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Germany
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
