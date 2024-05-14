ChildCare Education Institute Launches HLTH115: Managing Food and Other Allergies in Early Childhood Environments

ATLANTA, GA, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), one of the largest online training providers dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is pleased to introduce its newest course, HLTH115: Managing Food and Other Allergies in Early Childhood Environments.

According to the CDC, more than 25% of children experience one or more allergic conditions, including food, environmental, and other allergies. This course provides an overview of children's allergies as well as the symptoms of allergic reactions that they should be prepared to recognize. Participants will be introduced to numerous safety strategies designed to reduce the likelihood of accidental exposure to allergens, including ways to teach children about allergies. Finally, participants will learn about program policies and procedures that must be in place to respond when allergic reactions occur.

Food allergies in the United States have risen dramatically in recent decades. According to a study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), food allergies among children increased by 50% over 14 years. Additionally, the prevalence of peanut or tree nut allergy appears to have more than tripled in U.S. children.

All ECE professionals should receive ongoing training on food allergies. Training will:

Generate a greater understanding of the challenges of food allergies and why vigilance is necessary to provide a safe environment.

Create a more compassionate and supportive learning environment.

Eliminate the fear of caring for a child with food allergies by building knowledge and confidence among staff members.

“The entire staff must be a part of the child’s allergy safety team,” says Chrystine Mitchell, Director, Early Childhood Education Operations. “Everyone should be trained on general food allergy safety practices and how to recognize and respond when a child shows symptoms of an allergic reaction.”

Since its founding in 2005, CCEI has launched more than 500 online childcare training courses to meet state licensure and Head Start requirements, as well as online certificate programs for nationally recognized credentials, including the Child Development Associate (CDA).

HLTH115: Managing Food and Other Allergies in Early Childhood Environments is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 200+ English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition approved training partner, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and as an IACET Accredited Provider, offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard. Visit www.cceionline.com for more information.

