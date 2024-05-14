Zscaler Unveils AI Innovations to Power the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Data Protection Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, announced multiple innovations to its AI Data Protection Platform that leverage the world’s largest security cloud and the power of AI. These innovations make Zscaler’s AI Data Protection platform the industry’s most comprehensive data protection solution. We protect:



Structured and unstructured data in-motion, at-rest, and in-use

Data across all inline channels including Web, SaaS, Email, BYOD, and private applications in both data centers and public cloud

Data in SaaS, IaaS/PaaS environments, endpoints, and on-premises network shares



Data protection is a top priority for all organizations that must protect intellectual property and customers’ data from malicious insiders, accidental data loss, and bad actors. The problem is compounded with the expanding threat of new shadow AI, ransomware, and increased cloud usage. According to the 2024 ThreatLabz AI Report , enterprise AI/ML transactions grew by nearly 600% from April 2023 to January 2024, despite mounting security risks.

"There is an immediate and critical need for a consolidated approach to data protection that can secure all types of data, in all locations, while streamlining security operations," said Moinul Khan, Vice President and General Manager, Data Protection, Zscaler. “Great data protection starts with complete visibility. Point products create complexity and security gaps, and do not provide a full 360 degree view of your enterprise data. With today’s launch of the Zscaler AI Data Protection Platform, we are continuing our commitment to help customers see all their data and scale security protection to prevent leaks. By enabling data security across structured and unstructured data and all channels with our comprehensive data protection platform, organizations can replace multiple legacy point products to reduce cost and complexity."

Zscaler analyzes and harnesses knowledge from over 500 trillion data points daily across users, devices, networks, and applications. The power of AI and automation increases visibility to sensitive data everywhere, provides insightful context, and delivers closed-loop workflow automation. The latest enhancements to Zscaler’s AI Data Protection Platform include the following:

Natively integrated Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), engineered as a central part of Zscaler’s data protection platform that discovers, classifies, and protects sensitive data in public clouds such as AWS and Microsoft Azure.

engineered as a central part of Zscaler’s data protection platform that discovers, classifies, and protects sensitive data in public clouds such as AWS and Microsoft Azure. Context-rich GenAI App Security with user and risk correlation providing insights to risky prompts, AI app usage, and granular policy controls.

with user and risk correlation providing insights to risky prompts, AI app usage, and granular policy controls. New, real-time Email DLP for securing sensitive data across corporate email including Microsoft 365 and Google Gmail - one of the most problematic insider threat vectors.

for securing sensitive data across corporate email including Microsoft 365 and Google Gmail - one of the most problematic insider threat vectors. Additional platform enhancements including: Consolidated Unified SaaS Security , which integrates traditionally stand-alone technologies such as, SSPM, SaaS Supply Chain Security, Out-of-Band API CASB Security and analysis of deep user activities, to deliver a highly accurate correlation engine. This engine provides powerful, actionable insights for SaaS data, enabling proactive risk management and mitigation. Expanded AI Auto Data Discovery to encompass all data-at-rest locations, including Endpoint, SaaS, and Public Cloud Infrastructure. This expansion streamlines legacy data protection programs by reducing complexity and enhancing efficiency.



“Organizations are looking for more ways to extract value from the data that exists across their ecosystem, while keeping sensitive and confidential information protected. The combination of data discovery, classification and mapping provides essential context for confident enforcement of security controls while still optimizing business processes,” said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director, Security & Trust, IDC. “Data security solutions, such as Zscaler’s AI Data Protection Platform, can help identify and fix data security issues, while also reducing the cost and complexity of deploying multiple classification engines and other point products.”

"Today’s enterprises are tasked with managing data across more platforms than ever before including devices, clouds, applications and servers. Protecting and securing this data from loss and the exponential rise in threats like ransomware is a monumental task made even more challenging when teams have limited visibility into data at rest and in motion,” said Elad Horn, GVP, Product, Cohesity. “Together, Cohesity and Zscaler are helping these organizations bolster their data security and posture, offering deep visibility into sensitive data while empowering them to better defend their data from threats and speed their time to recovery from incidents.”

To read more on how Zscaler is continuing to innovate and lead the industry in data protection, visit this blog .

