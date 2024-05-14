Pet Tech Industry Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2029 - Shift in Mindset has Led to the Development of Premium Pet Tech

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Tech Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pet Tech Market was valued at USD 6.29 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 13.55% through 2029

The humanization of pets is a significant trend influencing the pet tech market. Pet owners now seek to provide their pets with experiences and products that mirror the quality of care they would provide for themselves. This shift in mindset has led to the development of premium pet tech products, including personalized nutrition solutions, advanced health monitoring devices, and smart toys, as pet owners prioritize the health, happiness, and comfort of their animal companions.







The global pet technology market is experiencing robust growth due to the surge in pet ownership worldwide. In recent years, there has been a notable shift in societal attitudes towards pets, with an increasing number of people considering their pets as integral members of the family. This changing perspective has led to a growing demand for innovative pet care solutions, driving the development and adoption of pet technology.



As more households welcome pets into their lives, there is a parallel increase in the willingness to invest in their well-being. Pet owners are seeking products and services that enhance the overall quality of life for their furry companions. This trend is particularly evident in developed economies where disposable income is higher, allowing for greater expenditure on premium pet tech products. From smart pet trackers and automated feeders to health monitoring devices, the pet tech market is capitalizing on this shift in consumer behavior.



The younger demographic, often referred to as pet parents, is a key driver of this trend. Millennials and Generation Z individuals, known for their affinity towards technology, are more likely to adopt and integrate pet tech into their daily routines. This demographic's inclination towards connected devices and digital solutions further propels the growth of the global pet tech market.



Technological Advancements and Innovation



Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are contributing to the development of intelligent pet tech solutions. For instance, AI-powered pet trackers can analyze data on a pet's activity levels and health metrics, providing valuable insights to both pet owners and veterinarians. Additionally, the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) technology enables real-time monitoring and communication, allowing pet owners to stay connected with their pets even when they are away from home.



Increasing Awareness of Pet Health and Well-being



The increasing focus on preventive healthcare for pets is also driving the demand for smart nutrition solutions. Pet food technologies, including personalized nutrition plans and automated feeders, are designed to cater to the specific dietary needs of individual pets. This emphasis on tailored nutrition aligns with the broader trend of humanization of pets, where pet owners seek to provide the best possible care and nutrition for their animal companions.



The rising trends in pet ownership, coupled with ongoing technological advancements and a growing awareness of pet health, collectively propel the global pet tech market forward. As the bond between humans and their pets continues to strengthen, the demand for innovative and technologically advanced pet care solutions is likely to remain a key driver of this burgeoning industry.



Fragmented Regulatory Landscape



One of the prominent challenges facing the global pet tech market is the fragmented and evolving regulatory landscape. As pet technology continues to advance, governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are grappling with the need to establish clear guidelines and standards to ensure the safety, efficacy, and ethical use of these products and services.



Limited Interoperability and Standardization



Pet tech devices, such as smart feeders, health monitors, and training tools, often operate on proprietary platforms or utilize different communication protocols. This fragmentation not only complicates the user experience but also limits the potential for synergies between different products. For instance, a health monitoring device from one manufacturer may not communicate effectively with a smart feeder from another, hindering the development of comprehensive and integrated pet care solutions.



Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Integration



One prominent application of AI in pet tech is the development of smart pet monitoring devices equipped with computer vision and image recognition capabilities. These devices can analyze and interpret a pet's behavior, allowing owners to receive real-time insights into their pet's emotional state, activity levels, and potential health issues. For example, AI-powered cameras can detect unusual behaviors, such as excessive scratching or lethargy, triggering alerts to pet owners or even veterinary professionals.



Telehealth and Remote Monitoring for Pet Healthcare



The global pet tech market is witnessing a significant trend towards telehealth and remote monitoring solutions for pet healthcare. As pet owners increasingly seek convenient and accessible ways to monitor and manage their pets' health, technology is stepping in to bridge the gap between traditional veterinary care and at-home monitoring.



As the global pet tech market continues to evolve to anticipate further advancements in telehealth and remote monitoring technologies, offering pet owners more sophisticated and user-friendly tools to ensure the health and happiness of their furry companions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5%

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Pet Tech Market.

GoPro, Inc.

FitBark Inc.

Garmin Inc.

Pawp, Inc.

Dogtra Co.

Chewy, Inc.

Mars, Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

CleverPet, Inc.

Tractive GmbH

Report Scope:



Pet Tech Market, By Type:

RFID

GPS

Sensors

Others

Pet Tech Market, By Product:

Monitoring Equipment

Tracking Equipment

Feeding Equipment

Pet Wearables

Others

Pet Tech Market, By Application:

Pet Safety

Pet Healthcare

Pet Owner Convenience

Communication & Entertainment

Pet Tech Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

