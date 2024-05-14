$11.41 Billion Data Center Liquid Cooling Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities & Forecasts, 2019-2023 & 2024-2029

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market was valued at USD 3.49 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 21.64% through 2029

The rising awareness of environmental sustainability and the need to reduce operational costs are driving the adoption of energy-efficient solutions in data centers. Liquid cooling technologies offer a more energy-efficient alternative to traditional air-cooling methods. By directly removing heat from components, liquid cooling systems can achieve higher levels of efficiency, reduce reliance on air conditioning, and contribute to overall energy savings. As data center operators seek to optimize their energy usage and lower operational expenses, the demand for liquid cooling solutions continues to grow.







The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is experiencing a significant boost due to the escalating demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications. As industries undergo digital transformation and deploy sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics, the need for more powerful and efficient computing systems has surged. These advanced applications generate substantial heat, challenging traditional air cooling systems to maintain optimal operating temperatures.



Liquid cooling emerges as a compelling solution to address this challenge, offering superior thermal management capabilities compared to air-based counterparts. Liquid-cooled systems can efficiently dissipate heat from densely packed servers, ensuring consistent and reliable performance for HPC workloads. This increased demand for HPC applications across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and research, is propelling the growth of the data center liquid cooling market.



As organizations strive to enhance their computational capabilities to gain a competitive edge, the adoption of liquid cooling solutions is set to surge, providing a robust driver for the expansion of the global data center liquid cooling market.



Growing Concerns for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability



The data center industry has come under scrutiny for its environmental impact, particularly in terms of energy consumption and heat generation. As the scale and density of data centers continue to expand, there is a heightened focus on improving energy efficiency and adopting sustainable practices. Traditional air cooling systems, while effective, can be energy-intensive, leading to increased operational costs and carbon footprints.



Liquid cooling technology presents a compelling solution to address these concerns. By leveraging liquid cooling solutions, data centers can achieve more efficient heat dissipation, reducing the overall energy consumption required for cooling purposes. Liquid cooling systems enable precise temperature control, optimizing energy usage and minimizing waste.



The global push toward sustainable and eco-friendly data center operations is a key driver for the adoption of liquid cooling solutions. Governments and regulatory bodies are increasingly emphasizing the importance of environmentally responsible practices, encouraging organizations to invest in energy-efficient technologies. This sustainability-driven approach is anticipated to propel the growth of the data center liquid cooling market as businesses seek to align their operations with global environmental goals.



Rising Trends in Edge Computing



The proliferation of edge computing is emerging as a significant driver for the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market. Edge computing involves processing data closer to the source of generation, reducing latency and enhancing overall system performance. However, deploying data centers at the edge introduces unique challenges, including limited space and the need for compact, high-density computing solutions.



Liquid cooling offers a compelling solution for edge computing environments where space constraints are critical. Liquid-cooled systems can effectively manage heat in compact spaces, enabling the deployment of powerful computing infrastructure at the edge without compromising performance. As the demand for low-latency processing increases with the growth of applications such as Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, and smart cities, edge computing becomes a pivotal trend in the data center industry.



The surge in edge computing deployments, coupled with the need for efficient cooling in constrained environments, positions liquid cooling as a key enabler of this trend. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for liquid cooling solutions in the global data center market, making it a prominent driver for the industry's growth.



Regional Insights



Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominating region in 2023, holding the largest market share. The Asia Pacific region experiences diverse climates, ranging from tropical to temperate, and data center operators are keenly aware of the impact of ambient temperatures on cooling efficiency. Liquid cooling provides an advantage in this context, offering precise control over temperature levels irrespective of external weather conditions. This adaptability is crucial for maintaining optimal operating conditions and ensuring the reliability of IT equipment.



The emphasis on energy efficiency is a prominent trend in the APAC region, driven by environmental concerns and the desire to reduce operational costs. Liquid cooling systems contribute to energy efficiency by minimizing the power consumption associated with traditional air-cooling methods. As governments and businesses in the region focus on sustainable practices, the adoption of liquid cooling aligns with broader efforts to create eco-friendly data center operations.



The Asia Pacific region is at the forefront of adopting high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications across various industries, including finance, healthcare, and research. These applications generate substantial heat loads, necessitating advanced cooling solutions. Liquid cooling, with its ability to efficiently dissipate heat in high-density computing environments, is becoming integral to supporting the computational demands of HPC and AI workloads.



As the APAC region invests heavily in research and development, technology innovation, and digital infrastructure, the demand for liquid cooling technologies is expected to grow exponentially. Liquid cooling solutions enable data centers to maintain the optimal temperature for cutting-edge hardware, ensuring the reliable performance of HPC and AI applications.



Data center operators in the APAC region are likely to explore liquid cooling solutions to comply with regulatory requirements and take advantage of incentives or subsidies provided by governments to promote green and sustainable data center operations. This alignment with regulatory frameworks positions liquid cooling as a strategic choice for data center operators looking to navigate the evolving policy landscape in the region.



Hence, the Asia Pacific segment of the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is characterized by rapid infrastructure growth, diverse climate considerations, a focus on energy efficiency, and the widespread adoption of advanced computing technologies. Liquid cooling, with its ability to address these challenges and align with regional trends, is poised to play a pivotal role in supporting the evolving data center landscape in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.6%

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Liquid Stack Inc.

Asetek Inc. A/S

Aecorsis BV

Chilldyne, Inc.

CoolIT Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Wakefield Thermal, Inc.

Kaori Heat Treatment Co. Ltd

Lenovo Group Limited

Report Scope:



Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Component:

Solution

Services

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Type of cooling:

Cold Plate Liquid Cooling

Immersion Liquid Cooling

Spray Liquid Cooling

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By End-User:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dso8d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment