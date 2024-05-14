Arachnoiditis Market To Reach USD 3.3 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing prevalence of chronic pain is projected to encourage market developments.

The arachnoiditis market is propelled by the increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions. Arachnoiditis, often linked with chronic pain, is expected to witness a surge in cases as the global population ages, leading to a rise in chronic pain conditions overall. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 20% of the world's population suffers from chronic pain, with older adults experiencing a higher prevalence. Additionally, the growing incidence of conditions like spinal injuries, multiple sclerosis, and chronic inflammatory diseases further fuels market growth.

Advancements in diagnostic technologies serve as another crucial driver for the Arachnoiditis market. The emergence of sophisticated imaging techniques such as high-resolution magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) scans has revolutionized early and accurate diagnosis. Studies published in the Journal of Pain Research indicate that advanced MRI techniques notably enhance Arachnoiditis detection, particularly in its early stages. Early diagnosis facilitates prompt intervention and management, thereby growing demand for Arachnoiditis treatments.

Segmentation Overview:

The arachnoiditis market has been segmented into type, treatment type, end-user, and region.

Non-infectious arachnoiditis is the leading type segment for the forecast period.

In 2023, the non-infectious arachnoiditis segment, particularly Iatrogenic Arachnoiditis accounted for the largest market share. Latrogenic arachnoiditis refers to the development of the condition as a result of medical interventions, such as spinal surgeries, intrathecal injections, or the use of specific contrast agents during diagnostic procedures.

The hospitals accounted for the largest share in 2023.

In 2023, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share among the end-user sub-segments in the Arachnoiditis market. Hospitals, particularly tertiary care centers, and specialized pain management units are the primary facilities where patients with Arachnoiditis seek treatment and management.

Arachnoiditis Market Report Highlights:

The arachnoiditis market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2032.

The Arachnoiditis market is expected to see a growing focus on early diagnosis and personalized treatment approaches. There is also an increasing trend towards developing novel therapies and drug delivery systems for more effective management of the condition.

North America, particularly the United States, dominates the global Arachnoiditis market. The region's large market share can be attributed to several factors, including the high prevalence of chronic pain conditions, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and significant healthcare expenditure.

Some prominent players in the arachnoiditis market report include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Sanofi S.A., Biogen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc.

