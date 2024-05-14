Gas Meters Smart & Standard Industry Report 2024, with Profiles of 20+ Top Meter Manufacturers Including Elster, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Sensus, Diehl, Apator, Panasonic, Nicor Gas, Sensus & Emerson

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Meters Smart & Standard Ed 5 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gas Meter market has witnessed a remarkable upsurge, having grown to 80.8 million meters with a value totaling $5.5 billion in 2023. Projections indicate a sustained expansion, with expectations to hit the 116-million-meter mark by 2028.

This surge is underpinned by a growing adoption of smart gas metering solutions, a competitive decline in the pricing of ultrasonic meters, and persistent reliance on natural gas as a transitional energy source.

Driving Forces in Smart Metering



Smart gas metering is accelerating globally, establishing its foothold firmly after initially trailing behind its electricity counterpart. Significant deployments in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Central Asia exemplify this trend, whereby these regions are increasingly embracing smart gas meter technologies.

Advancements in Ultrasonic Metering



Once exclusive to bulk and custody transfer applications, ultrasonic meters are now making headway into the residential sector. Affordability has been a critical barrier; however, recent price reductions have positioned these meters as a formidable alternative to the traditionally dominant diaphragm meters. This technology has captured the attention of major markets globally, with substantial contracts and regulatory approvals signaling a potential shift in residential gas metering preferences.

Natural Gas: A Stable Transitional Energy Source



Despite the emergence of renewable energy sources and advocacy for net-zero targets, fossil fuels remain central to the world's energy matrix, with natural gas favored for its relatively lower emissions compared to coal and oil. The distribution of city gas infrastructure is expanding, particularly in key markets with elaborate growth agendas.

Comprehensive Market Analysis



The report provides detailed market statistics, evaluating sales across 42 countries categorized by meter type. It furnishes insights into the current landscape of gas metering, detailing the breakdown of technologies, their market shares, and the major players that form the backbone of this industry.

Additionally, it scrutinizes the changes prompted by smart meter rollouts and their implications for market demand cycles.

Market statistics and analysis

Sales of gas meters for 42 countries, by meter type - basic residential, AMR/AMI, prepayment, communal, communications modules, C&I - units, value, and average selling price, from 2022 to 2028.

New deployments of smart gas meters, together with suppliers.

The status of residential ultrasonic metering in relevant markets, deployments and manufacturers.

The gas metering landscape in 2023 - numbers of population, households, gas consumers, and demand in meters and $ value.

The major meter technologies described with total market shares; are the diaphragm, rotary, turbine, orifice and ultrasonic, Coriolis, vortex and MEMS.

The major customers for gas meters, the gas transmission and distribution utilities in each of the 42 countries profiled, together with their structure.

The growth of housing units, gas and electricity customers charted for each profiled country, from 1950 to 2030.

Global market shares with profiles of the top 23 meter manufacturers - Profiles of Elster, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Sensus, Dresser, Diehl, Apator, Panasonic, Nicor Gas, Sagemcom, Sensus, Dongfa Group, Holley, Qianwei Kromschroeder, Emerson.

The smart meter rollouts are causing fundamental changes in the demand cycle for meters.

The NGV and autogas segment is reviewed, a small but growing segment for gas meters, with numbers and metering technology.

Gas supply infrastructure outlined, which meters are required for each function.

