Slovenia's Card and Payment Market Expected to Evolve Significantly by 2028

The latest comprehensive analysis of the Slovenian cards and payments industry reports significant growth and transformation. The research details market trends and provides key performance data in sectors such as cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques for the period of 2019 to 2023, with forecasts extending from 2024 to 2028. This reflects the ongoing changes in how consumers and businesses approach transactions and manage finances.



Payment Instruments and Competitive Dynamics



The report offers an in-depth look at the increasing popularity of various payment instruments, including the rising use of contactless and digital payment solutions. It further examines the competitive landscape, revealing market shares of major issuers and schemes, thus providing insights into the strategic direction of the industry.

Additionally, the report addresses the cumulative effects of regulatory policies and modifications on the market.



Technological Advancements and Market Expansion



Highlighting the innovation in the industry, the report notes the launch of Flik, a P2P fund transfer system by a conglomerate of Slovenian banks. Furthermore, the entrance of digital-only banks and the introduction of new products such as Revolut's premium account indicates a trend towards increased payment card usage.

The expansion of contactless card facilities, especially within public transportation networks, underscores the evolving consumer preference for quick and convenient payment methods.



Consumer Behavior and Future Projections



The analysis also provides a comprehensive look at consumer behavior, including preferences and attitudes towards different card types.

With an increasing number of contactless payment cards projected to be in circulation by 2028, the study predicts a continuation in the shift towards technologically advanced, user-friendly payment options. The integration of such technologies is set to redefine the purchasing habits and transaction methods of Slovenian consumers.



Strategic Decision-Making Support



Businesses and financial institutions can utilize the insights from the report to make informed strategic decisions. Understanding the growth opportunities and competitive dynamics, as well as the regulatory landscape of the Slovenian cards and payments industry, becomes invaluable for stakeholders planning to navigate and excel in this evolving market.



The analysis underscores the Slovenian cards and payments industry's forward movement and its alignment with global digital transformation trends. With a focus on innovation and adoption of new technologies, Slovenia's financial sector is poised for substantial growth and enhanced consumer services in the coming years.



Company Coverage:

NLB

Nova KBM

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank

OTP Bank

UniCredit Bank

DBS dd

Abanka

Société Générale Group

Mastercard

Visa





