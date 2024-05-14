Generative AI's Impact on Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Prescription - Generative AI meets Healthcare (Vol. 2)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report digs into the transformative capabilities of generative AI within the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. This volume dives into recent real-world applications where generative AI is advancing across drug discovery, diagnostics, clinical documentation, and patient support.

From harnessing vast datasets to expediting R&D breakthroughs and refining patient care through lifelike speech synthesis, this report unveils the ongoing evolution of generative AI in reshaping the healthcare landscape. Serving as an invaluable resource, the report equips enterprises with insights to understand and leverage the potential of generative AI within the healthcare and life sciences domains.



The report presents real-world innovation examples related to the generative AI use cases in the pharma and healthcare sectors. It casts light on how pharma sector players are utilizing generative AI technology across key sector-specific application areas.



Key Market Insights

No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of a sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.

The sense of urgency weighs differently across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation.

Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges.

The innovation landscape report on pharma and healthcare innovations in generative AI, published by the analyst as part of an ongoing series, covers some real-world examples to advance the development and implementation of the technology by some of the key enterprises in the pharma and healthcare sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Sector Exposure Map

Key Trends

Use Cases

Real-world Innovations

Outlook

Company Coverage:

AKASA

Amazon Pharmacy

AND Technology

Arcadia

Atomic AI

Atropos

Augmedix

AuthenticX

Amazon Web Services

Bayer

CareCloud

Carium

Casper.AI

Celegence

China Medical University Hospital (CMUH)

Clinova

Cognizant

Community Health Systems (CHS)

Deepcell

Dyno Therapeutics

Fuse Oncology

Fitterfly

GE Healthcare

Genentech

Generate:Biomedicines

Google Cloud

H1

HARMAN

Hippocratic AI

Hoppr

Huma Therapeutics

Hyro

Intuition Robotics

Kwello

Lynx.MD

Maverick Medical AI

ihua

Mendel.ai

Merck

Microsoft

Morehouse School of Medicine

Nvidia

Oracle

Owkin

Paige

Persistent Systems

Personalized Health Basel

Pfizer

Prospection

QuantHealth

Qiagen

Recursion

Ryght

South Australia Health

Swoop

Symplr

Synapxe

WellSky

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzyoyd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.