Global China OEMs' Next-generation In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) System Trends Report 2024: Automakers Open More Edit Permissions to Users Via Co-creationPlatforms

OEMs' Next-generation In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) System Trends Report, 2024 released by the publisher systematically analyzes the iteration process of IVI systems of mainstream automakers in China, the features of next-generation IVI systems, and the trends of vehicle ecosystems, App stores, human-machine interface (HMI), scene modes and more.



In 2023, 16.641 million passenger cars in China were installed with IVI systems, jumping by 27.0% year on year, with the installation rate up to 79.1%, up 13.2 percentage points. As the installations increases, the industry takes a qualitative leap forwards after quantitative changes. Amid the development of IVI systems, how to accurately meet users' individual needs and preferences, create exclusive cockpit experiences and realize personalization has been the bottleneck needing to be broken to boost the industry.



IVI-smartphone integration upgrade brings more innovative cockpit personalized experience.



Mobile phones, which are most closely related to people's lives and work, collect and record massive behavioral data of users, and boast rich ecological resources, having already been personalized. Automakers move user habits and ecosystems from mobile phones to cars by way of IVI-smartphone integration, and extend intelligent and personalized services to the automotive field.



IVI-smartphone integration passes three phases:



In the first phase, automakers use a data cable or Bluetooth to enable IVI to one-way obtain smartphone Apps through phone mirroring modes such as CarPlay and CarLife, and project phone calls, music, maps and other applications to the IVI interface.



In the second phase, after entering the era of connected vehicles major OEMs have launched their own mobile phone Apps and has provided diverse functions such as remote vehicle control, remote vehicle check and car owner community interaction, further enhancing the vehicle-smartphone interconnect experience.



In the third phase, with the in-depth development of automotive connectivity, some automakers have begun to explore the deep integration between mobile phones and the underlying operating system of IVI. Based on a unified operating system, IVI and mobile phones are closely integrated to share computing power, storage and bandwidth resources and enable such functions as seamless data connection, 'scenario data flow with users' and hardware sharing, thus greatly improving the intelligence level of vehicles and user experience.



In this new mode of IVI-smartphone integration, the phone App ecosystem provides a big supplement to the IVI ecosystem, and effectively helps automakers control the excessive growth in the cockpit ecosystem construction cost. Also the high performance of high-end mobile phone chips meets automakers' increasing requirements for the computing power of next-generation cockpits.



So far, quite a few companies have applied IVI-smartphone integration technology to actual models. Examples include the integration between AITO and Huawei mobile phones, between Lynk & Co 08 and Meizu 20, between NIO and NIO Phone, and between the upcoming Xiaomi SU7 and Xiaomi mobile phones, all of which show the practical application results of IVI-smartphone integration technology. In addition, Polestar China and Xingji Meizu announced that they will jointly develop Polestar OS and launch Polestar mobile phones.

Based on the cockpit system 'Flyme auto', Xingji Meizu has integrated the IVI ecosystem with the smartphone ecosystem.

NIO released 'NIO Link' technology to realize seamless smartphone-IVI integration.

Generative AI helps automakers create proactive, anthropomorphic and natural cockpit services.



Supported by machine learning models and deep learning technology, generative AI deeply analyzes the potential modes in historical data, thus independently creating new contents. In recent years, many automakers have introduced AI foundation models into their vehicles. Based on AI technology, they accurately grasp users' driving habits, preferences and needs, forge personalized cockpit experiences for users, and enable intelligent music recommendation, navigation, vehicle performance settings and other functions. In addition, they use driving learning modes to predict and actively meet user needs to ensure driving safety and comfort.

Galaxy E8 launched 'AI Rhythm', a function which can accurately recognize the keywords in song titles/lyrics and automatically generate pictures.

Based on Mind GPT, Li Auto introduced intelligent navigation, mobility assistant and other functions.

Mercedes-Benz's new MBUX virtual assistant will integrate ChatGPT.

Automakers open more edit permissions to users via co-creation platforms.



The development of software-defined vehicles and EEAs makes OEMs' co-creation platforms a possibility. Automakers open more custom edit permissions to users though co-creation platforms, so that users can create personalized exclusive cars as they like and need, thus enjoying personalized services.

GAC launched 'Automotive Sound Effects Co-creation Platform' and 'ADiGO MAGIC"

Yangwang U9 supports custom programming.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) System

1.1 China's IVI System Installations and Installation Rate

1.2 IVI System Installations of Independent Brands

1.2.1 IVI System Installations and Installation Rate

1.2.2 IVI System Installations and Installation Rate: By Price

1.2.3 IVI System Installations and Installation Rate: By Brand

1.2.4 IVI System Installations and Installation Rate: By System

1.3 IVI System Installations of Emerging Brands

1.3.1 IVI System Installations and Installation Rate

1.3.2 IVI System Installations and Installation Rate: By Price

1.3.3 IVI System Installations and Installation Rate: By Brand

1.3.4 IVI System Installations and Installation Rate: By System

1.4 IVI System Installations of Joint Venture Brands

1.4.1 IVI System Installations and Installation Rate

1.4.2 IVI System Installations and Installation Rate: By Price

1.4.3 IVI System Installations and Installation Rate: By Brand

1.4.4 IVI System Installations and Installation Rate: By System



2 Next-generation IVI Systems of OEMs

2.1 IVI System Development Trends

2.2 BYD

2.3 Geely

2.3.1 Geely

2.3.2 ZEEKR

2.3.3 Lynk & Co

2.4 Changan Automobile

2.4.1 Changan Automobile

2.4.2 Changan Nevo

2.4.3 Avatr

2.4.4 Changan Deepal

2.5 Great Wall Motor

2.6 GAC

2.7 FAW

2.8 Chery

2.9 SAIC

2.9.1 Rising Auto

2.9.2 IM Motors

2.10 Dongfeng Motor

2.11 BAIC

2.11.1 BEIJING

2.11.2 ARCFOX

2.12 Volkswagen

2.13 BMW

2.14 Mercedes-Benz

2.15 Tesla

2.16 Audi

2.17 NIO

2.18 Xpeng

2.19 Li Auto

2.20 Neta

2.21 Leapmotor

2.22 AITO

2.23 Xiaomi



3 Automotive Ecosystem Content: Socializing Trends



4 Automotive Ecosystem Content: Positioning & Navigation Trends



4 Automotive Ecosystem Content: Audio/Video Trends

5.1 Installation Summary of Automotive Audio and Video Software

5.2 Status Quo of Automotive Audio and Video Market

5.2.1 Automotive Audio and Video Market Size

5.2.2 Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) Announced Policies to Guide the Healthy Development of the Industry

5.2.3 Top Audio and Video Suppliers Actively Lay out the Automotive Entertainment Market



6 Automotive Ecosystem Content: Game Trends

6.1 Installation Summary of Automotive Games

6.2 Status Quo of Automotive Gaming Market



7 Trends of Automotive App Stores

7.1 Installation Summary of Automotive App Stores



8 Automotive HMI Trends

8.1 Installation Summary of Automotive HMI



9 Trends of Automotive Scene Modes

9.1 Summary of Automotive Scene Modes

