Fraser Institute News Release: Utah tops global mining survey rankings, Niger ranks last

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah is the most attractive jurisdiction in the world for mining investment followed by Nevada, and Saskatchewan (3rd), according to the Annual Survey of Mining Companies released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian policy think-tank.



“The Fraser Institute’s mining survey is the most comprehensive report on government policies that either attract or discourage mining investors, and this year Utah ranks highest of anywhere in the world,” said Elmira Aliakbari, director of the Fraser Institute’s Centre for Natural Resource Studies and co-author of the report.

This year’s report ranks 86 jurisdictions around the world based on their geologic attractiveness (minerals and metals) and government policies that encourage or deter exploration and investment.

Rounding out the top five jurisdictions are Quebec and Western Australia.

The least-attractive jurisdiction for mining investment is Niger and, in fact, of the 10 least-attractive jurisdictions in the world, four are in Africa.

“A sound regulatory regime coupled with competitive taxes make a jurisdiction attractive to investors,” Aliakbari said.

“Policymakers across the globe should understand that mineral deposits alone are not enough to attract investment.”

Most attractive jurisdictions for mining investment Least attractive jurisdictions for mining investment 1) Utah 86) Niger 2) Nevada 85) China 3) Saskatchewan 84) Solomon Islands 4) Western Australia 83) La Rioja 5) Quebec 82) Mozambique 6) Manitoba 81) Zimbabwe 7) Arizona 80) Senegal 8) Northern Territory 79) Kazakhstan 9) Newfoundland & Labrador 78) Bolivia 10) Ontario 77) Cambodia





