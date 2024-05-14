Ensurge Micropower ASA - Annual General Meeting Held on 14 May 2024

An Annual General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") was held today as an electronic meeting.

All items on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the proposals of the board of directors of the Company.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be made available on the Company's website.

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

