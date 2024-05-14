Mastronardi Produce Celebrates Platinum Anniversary & Canada’s Best Managed Company Award

Kingsville, Ontario, Canada, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s a platinum year for Mastronardi Produce, the fourth-generation family-owned company that pioneered commercial greenhouse growing in North America. The greenhouse leader has reached its Platinum anniversary this month after 70 years in business. Adding to the cause for celebration, Mastronardi Produce is a 2024 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation; this is the 15th consecutive win for Mastronardi Produce by Deloitte’s distinguished business awards program.

“There is plenty to celebrate this year and we are so excited to recognize these milestones with our employees, our partners, and the community,” said Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce. “This month marks our 70th anniversary as a family-owned company and receiving a Canada’s Best Managed Company award is the perfect way to kick off the celebrations.”



Founded in Kingsville, Ontario by Umberto Mastronardi in 1954, Mastronardi Produce pioneered commercial greenhouse growing in North America. Today, it is the leading greenhouse operator in North America supported by over 3,500 employees in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and the Netherlands, banded together under what the company affectionately calls its ‘Flavour Nation’.



“The 2024 Best Managed winners exemplify the highest Canadian business standards of innovation, adaptability, and bold leadership,” said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed

Companies program. “Their relentless ambition, determined focus, and strategic agility have led them to remain competitive on the world stage, creating sustainable economic growth in an evolving global market.”



Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.



Mastronardi Produce plans to celebrate both the awards and its platinum anniversary across its global network of employees. To join Mastronardi Produce’s “Flavour Nation”, apply online at www.sunsetgrown.com/careers.

About Mastronardi Produce Ltd.®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Mastronardi Produce grows and markets award-winning products under the SUNSET®, Backyard Farms®, BerryWorld®, and Queen of Greens® brands. Mastronardi Produce has been family-owned for 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavourful tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, berries, and lettuce.







About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program





Canada’s Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for

privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their BestManaged designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to

the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum

Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

