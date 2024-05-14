GCT Global Container Terminals Named One of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Container Terminals Inc. (GCT) is a 2024 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program for our excellence in business performance and innovation. GCT’s inclusion underscores our unwavering dedication to operational excellence and, through strategic investments in technology, infrastructure, and environmental initiatives we continue to set new standards for the industry.

"We are honored to be named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies," says Eric Waltz, President and CEO of Global Container Terminals. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, who continually strive for excellence in everything they do. Our values of safety, pride, and professionalism are more than just a tagline, these are the words behind every action, innovation, and success at GCT. These principles are upheld daily by our leadership, staff, and workforce to provide best-in-class service to our customers and stakeholders.”

GCT extends our heartfelt appreciation to our employees, customers, and partners for their continued support and dedication. Together, we will continue to innovate, lead, and make a positive impact on the world around us.

The Canada’s Best Managed Companies program stands as a hallmark of business excellence, showcasing the outstanding achievements of Canadian-owned and managed businesses for their innovative business practices and outstanding commitment to performance. With a history dating back to 1993, the program has celebrated the success of over 1100 companies, with nearly 500 currently among its esteemed network of winners.

“Over the past year, companies such as GCT Global Container Terminals have continually adapted and successfully responded to challenges, seized new opportunities, and leveraged industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth,” said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private, Global Best Managed Leader and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “By demonstrating an increased focus on environmental, social, and governance themes, these winners have set the standard of excellence for Canada’s business ecosystem.”

