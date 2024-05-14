[Latest] Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market Size/Share Worth USD 150.22 Billion by 2033 at a 7.48% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Sports and Energy Drinks Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Sports Drinks, Energy Drinks), By Type (Organic, Non-Organic), By Packaging Type (Bottles, PET, Glass, Cans, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, On-trade, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Sports and Energy Drinks Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 67.94 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 73.02 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 150.22 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.48% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Sports and Energy Drinks Market : Overview

Sports and energy drinks are beverages formulated to provide hydration, electrolytes, and energy to athletes and individuals engaged in physical activities. Sports drinks primarily focus on replenishing electrolytes lost through sweating during exercise, while energy drinks contain stimulants like caffeine to enhance alertness and physical performance.

These drinks often contain sugar, electrolytes, vitamins, and caffeine in varying amounts. Sports drinks aim to prevent dehydration and maintain electrolyte balance, while energy drinks target increased energy levels and improved cognitive function.

The market for sports and energy drinks is witnessing robust growth driven by various factors. Rising consumer demand for functional beverages is a significant growth driver, fueled by lifestyle changes and fitness trends. The market is driven by rising consumer demand for functional beverages, fueled by lifestyle changes and fitness trends.

Sales in convenience stores and multi-outlet channels surged by 14.2% and 16.8%, respectively, indicating strong consumer interest. Sales surged in both C-stores and multi-outlet channels, with brands introducing healthier formulations to meet consumer preferences. For instance, Celsius’ zero-sugar formulation led to a $550 million investment from PepsiCo.

Monster Energy also introduced sugar-free options like Monster Energy Zero Sugar and Reign Storm. The market is expanding its reach by targeting diverse demographics, as seen with Celsius and Red Bull’s focus on unique flavors and branding appealing to younger consumers.

However, the market faces challenges and restraints. Increased scrutiny over ingredients like caffeine prompts regulatory investigations, reflecting growing health concerns. Negative perceptions associated with energy and sports drinks, including concerns about sugar content and marketing tactics, impact market growth. Competitive pressures from other beverage categories also constrain revenue growth opportunities.

Despite these challenges, there are ample opportunities for innovation and growth in the market. Innovations in ingredients, such as incorporating hemp seed oil, reflect consumer preferences for natural and functional beverages. PepsiCo’s introduction of hemp-infused drinks and Celsius’ sponsorship of Major League Soccer (MLS) are examples of capitalizing on market opportunities. Diverse flavors and collaborations with sports organizations enhance brand visibility and consumer engagement.

By product type, sports drinks dominate the market, driven by their focus on hydration and electrolyte balance. However, energy drinks are expected to witness significant growth, challenging the dominance of sports drinks. Distribution channels also play a crucial role, with hypermarkets and supermarkets currently dominating but convenience stores are expected to emerge as dominant channels due to their accessibility and on-the-go consumption patterns.

By region, North America led the global market in 2022 with a 36% market share and is expected to maintain dominance through 2032. Factors like increased female participation in fitness activities and the proliferation of fitness centers contribute to North America’s growth. Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions also play significant roles in the market’s evolution, with emerging economies like India and China presenting growth opportunities.

Key players in the market, such as PepsiCo and Monster Energy, are adopting various growth strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and product launches to enhance their market presence. For instance, PepsiCo launched Rockstar Unplugged, focusing on relaxation, and introduced Gatorade Water, targeting all-day hydration needs. Collaborations, like Monster Energy’s partnership with ONE Championship, also contribute to brand visibility and market expansion.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 73.02 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 150.22 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 67.94 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.48% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Sports and Energy Drinks market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Sports and Energy Drinks industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Sports and Energy Drinks Market: Regional Analysis

By region, the Sports and Energy Drinks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the global market in 2022 with a market share of 36% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032.

North America’s growth is attributed to factors like increased female participation in fitness activities and the proliferation of fitness centers. The sports drinks segment is anticipated to retain dominance due to these trends.

Energy drinks have historically held a significant share of the market globally. As health consciousness and fitness trends continue to shape consumer behavior, these regional dynamics are expected to evolve further, influencing market dominance and growth trajectories in the Sports and Energy Drinks sector.

Sports and Energy Drinks Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Sports Drinks, Energy Drinks), By Type (Organic, Non-Organic), By Packaging Type (Bottles, PET, Glass, Cans, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, On-trade, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market:

Glanbia plc.

Now Health Group Inc.

Nutiva Inc

The Simply Good Food Co

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

MusclePharm Corporation

Kerry Group Plc

CytoSport Inc.

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Reliance Vitamin Company Inc.

Herbalife And Energy Drinks Inc.

Danone S.A.

General And Energy Drinks Centers (GNC) Holdings Inc.

Orgain Inc.

True and Energy Drinks

Abbott Nutrition Inc

Ajegroup

Arctico Beverage Company International Inc

Champion Nutrition Inc

Cloud 9 Energy Drink

D’angelo

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

Others

The Sports and Energy Drinks Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Sports Drinks

Energy Drinks

By Type

Organic

Non-Organic

By Packaging Type

Bottles

PET

Glass

Cans

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

On-trade

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

