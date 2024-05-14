Global PIM Kinase Targeted Therapies Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Report 2024: USA Dominating with 5 Therapies, FDA Orphan Designation, Proprietary Development Technologies by Companies

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PIM Kinase Targeted Therapies Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for PIM kinase targeted therapies looks to have a promising future with lots of scope to grow. Structure-based drug design and high-throughput screening are two examples of how drug discovery technologies are progressing and could lead to the development of new PIM kinase inhibitors with better potency and selectivity. Furthermore, the development of precision medicine strategies and biomarker-driven methodologies may make it possible to implement more individualized and focused treatment plans, improving the therapeutic utility of PIM kinase targeted therapies.



Global PIM Kinase Targeted Therapies Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2024 Report Highlights:

PIM Kinase Targeted Therapies in Clinical Trials: > 10 Therapies

PIM Kinase Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

USA Dominating PIM Kinase Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials Landscape: > 5 Therapies

Role of PIM Kinases as Diagnostic & Prognostic Markers

FDA Orphan Designation to PIM Kinase Therapies by indication

Proprietary Development Technologies by Companies

PIM kinases, comprising three serine/threonine protein kinases, have garnered significant attention in both clinical and commercial spheres due to their pivotal roles in cancer and other disease indications. As promising therapeutic targets, PIM kinases offer exciting prospects for the development of targeted therapies aimed at addressing unmet medical needs across various diseases area. Though the market of PIM kinase targeted therapies is still in a budding phase, ongoing research efforts point towards a fruitful future for this emerging drug class.

PIM kinases, standing for Proviral Insertion Site in Moloney Murine Leukemia Virus kinases, play crucial roles in regulating cell survival, proliferation and differentiation, making them attractive targets for therapeutic intervention. Dysregulated PIM kinase signaling has been implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders, inflammatory conditions, cardiovascular diseases and viral diseases, highlighting their broad therapeutic potential. As such, targeting PIM kinases holds promise for development of novel treatments with potential applications across a diverse range of indications.

The development of PIM kinases inhibitors represents a significant milestone in the field of targeted therapy. Over the years, several small molecule inhibitors targeting PIM kinases have been developed, with notable examples including SGI-1776, MEN1703, SGI-1776, ETH-155008, JP11646. These candidates majorly target the ATP-binding pocket of PIM kinases selectively, inhibiting their catalytic activity and disrupting downstream signaling pathways implicated in disease progression. The advancement of some of these such as SGI-1776, ETH-155008 into clinical trials underscores the growing interest in exploiting PIM kinases as therapeutic targets and represents a key milestone in moving PIM kinase inhibitors towards commercialization.

While only a limited number of PIM kinase inhibitors have progressed to clinical trials, the landscape of PIM kinase targeted therapies is characterized by a robust pipeline of candidates in preclinical development. Numerous companies and academic institutions are actively engaged in research and development efforts aimed at identifying novel inhibitors with improved efficacy and safety profiles. Ongoing clinical trials are evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of PIM kinase inhibitors in various cancer indications, including leukemia, multiple myeloma and prostate cancer, as well as inflammatory conditions like systemic lupus erythematosus.

Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and research hospitals have been instrumental in driving progress in the development of PIM kinase targeted therapies. Academic institutions like University of Arizona, University of Leipzig, Ludwig Maximilians University Munich, University of Alabama, Ohio State University, Medical University of South Carolina and Pusan National University have over the years contributed valuable insights into the underlying biology of PIM kinases and their role in disease pathogenesis. Companies on the other hand bring expertise in drug discovery and development while hospitals serve as places to conduct clinical trials and additional research.

The development of RF-1302, a novel dual inhibitor of PIM-1 and FLT3 kinases, by the Chinese Academy of Medical Science and Tianjin Medical University General Hospital in partnership with Ruifu Therapeutics, serves as an example of this. The candidate is presently undergoing preclinical studies to treat acute myeloid leukemia. This kind of collaborative spirit encourages innovation and speeds up the translation of fundamental research discoveries into treatment interventions that have practical application. Companies and academic institutions can accelerate the commercialization of PIM kinase targeted therapies and optimize their potential by utilizing complementary capabilities and resources.

Additionally, novel treatment approaches may be discovered as a result of our growing understanding of PIM kinase biology and its significance in the pathophysiology of disease. PIM kinase targeted therapy development will be accelerated by industry-academia collaborations, which will ultimately benefit patients by offering more individualized and effective treatment alternatives. Because of this, the market for PIM kinase targeted therapies is anticipated to experience rapid expansion and innovation in the years to come, presenting intriguing prospects for players in the pharmaceutical sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to PIM Kinase Targeted Therapy

1.1 Overview

1.2 History, Development & Evolution

2. PIM Kinase Targeted Therapy Approaches

2.1 Small Molecule Inhibitors

2.2 PROTAC Degraders

2.3 RNA Interference

2.4 CRISPR/Cas9

3. PIM Kinase Targeted Therapy Combinations for Cancer Treatment

3.1 Chemotherapy

3.2 Targeted Therapies

3.3 Radiotherapy

3.4 Immunotherapy

4. PIM Kinases as Diagnostic & Prognostic Markers

5. Global PIM Kinase Targeted Therapies Research & Market Trends by Indication

5.1 Cancer

5.2 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disorders

5.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

5.4 Viral Diseases

5.5 Neurodegenerative Diseases

6. PIM Kinase Therapies - Proprietary Development Technologies by Companies

7. Global PIM Kinase Targeted Therapies Market Overview

7.1 Current Market Scenario

7.2 Future Commercialization Outlook

7.3 Favorable Developmental Parameters

7.4 Key Challenges & Restraints

8. PIM Kinase Targeted Therapies Research & Development Trends by Region

8.1 US

8.2 Europe

8.3 Japan

8.4 China

9. PIM Kinase Therapies - FDA Orphan Designation by Indication

10. Global PIM Kinase Inhibitor Clinical Trials Overview

10.1 By Phase

10.2 By Country

10.3 By Company

10.4 By Indication

10.5 Patient Segment

11. Global PIM Kinase Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

11.1 Preclinical

11.2 Phase I

11.3 Phase I/II

11.4 Phase II

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Akros Pharma

12.2 Biolexis Therapeutics

12.3 Inflection Biosciences

12.4 Menarini group

12.5 Mysthera Therapeutics

12.6 Novartis

12.7 Shengke Pharmaceutics

12.8 Sumitomo Pharma America

