Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Global Strategic Industry Report 2024-2024 - Growth of Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market to Drive Opportunities for SF6

Global Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market to Reach $357.3 Million by 2030



The global market for Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) estimated at US$227.8 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$357.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) holds a significant market presence, with standard-grade SF6 leading the sector and ultra-high purity (UHP) SF6 poised for substantial growth. Its applications span various industries, with power and energy representing the largest market segment.





Standard SF6, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$301.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ultra High Purity SF6 segment is estimated at 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $44.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

Developing regions are expected to drive long-term growth in the SF6 market. Competition is robust, with recent market activity reflecting rising global demand for electricity, thereby fueling the need for SF6.



The Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$44.8 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 382 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $227.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $357.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

An Introduction to Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6)

Various Uses of SF6

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Standard-grade SF6 Leads, UHP-grade SF6 Poised for High Growth

Electronic-Grade SF6 - Steady Growth Outlook

Power & Energy: The Largest Application Market

Developing Regions to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Electricity Worldwide to Fuel Need for SF6

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Growing Use of SF6 in Various Electrical Equipment

Growth of Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market to Drive Opportunities for SF6: Global Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2025

Focus on Increasing Renewable Energy Contribution to Global Energy Mix Augurs Well for SF6 Market

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)

SF6 Circuit Breakers Market Poised for Strong Growth

Expanding Use of SF6 in Medical Applications Bodes Well for Market Growth

Demographic Shift Drives Demand for Ophthalmology Procedures, Presenting Opportunities for SF6 Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Fluorination of Medical-Grade PMMA by SF6 Plasma Treatment

SF6 Holds Prominence in Foundry and Metal Casting Applications

Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Breakdown by Product Segment (in %): 2020 and 2027

Growing Demand for Electronics Products and Subsequent Rise in Electronic Production Activities Enhances Need for SF6

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Global MEMS Market Size (in US$ Million) by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Concerns Over Environmental and Health Implications of SF6: A Key Hurdle

Controlling SF6 Usage

With Use and Emissions of SF6 on the Rise, Efforts to Create Effective Alternatives Growing

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 47 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Solvay SA

Showa Denko K.K.

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Airgas, Inc.

China National Chemical Corporation

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

BOC Ltd.

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

Advanced Specialty Gases

A-Gas International

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Avanschem

Air Products Inc.

