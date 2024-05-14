Flash News: OKX Partners with WomPets for 200 BabyWOMs NFT Whitelist Giveaway

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 14, 2024.



OKX Partners with WomPets for 200 BabyWOMs NFT Whitelist Giveaway

OKX and WomPets, the gaming market 2.0 of Wombat Exchange, have partnered up to launch a giveaway of 200 NFT whitelist spots for BabyWOMs, the first chapter of NFTs issued by WomPets.



This collaboration will see the total issuance of 1,111 WomPets BabyWOMs, out of which 200 whitelist spots will be distributed through an OKX drop in the form of airdrops.



Users who hold 0.5 or more SOL during the campaign and complete social media tasks such as following OKX Web3 and WomPets on X, will be airdropped the NFT. The list of winners will be announced immediately after the campaign ends on May 24 at 16:00 (UTC).

Further details on the giveaway are available here.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer