Enteractive Partnership with Optimove Adds Outbound Calling to All-in-One CRM Marketing Platform

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enteractive, the leader in player conversion and reactivation services, today announced a strategic partnership with Optimove, the #1 CRM Marketing solution for the iGaming sector. The partnership means Enteractive’s expertise in outbound calling for conversion and reactivation of players will complement Optimove's existing marketing channels suite that includes email, mobile, SMS, in-app messaging, as well as web and mobile push. Through Enteractive’s unique services, operators are empowered to boost player retention as well as identify and help tackle problematic gambling issues by adding a personal interaction with their players in a seamless integration with Optimove's holistic Customer-Led Marketing approach.

Enteractive helps iGaming operators improve player retention, increase customer lifetime value, enhance overall profitability, and tackle problematic gambling issues in a personal, first-hand manner using personalized communication and customer engagement strategies facilitated by a robust technology platform, from dialing to deposit confirmation.

For example, an operator can activate Enteractive's outbound calls channel for two key purposes: 1) to reactivate players who lapsed as part of their holistic, orchestrated CRM marketing strategy and 2) to empower the operator to identify players who display signs of problematic gambling behavior, often triggered by specific events; plus provide problem players with personal, hands-on advice to help them manage their gambling habits.

"Sometimes you need a bit of human touch," said Dan De Souza, Director of iGaming Partnerships at Optimove. "We're thrilled to kick off this strategic partnership with Enteractive. This new marketing channel represents a significant addition, offering operators an impactful avenue to rekindle connections with inactive players and bolster their efforts in addressing problematic gambling issues more effectively."

"Addressing player churn is a pivotal marketing challenge within the iGaming industry, and this partnership marks a significant step forward in empowering operators to address this challenge effectively," said Pedram Padidar, Enteractive COO. "Our service aligns perfectly with the capabilities of Optimove's comprehensive all-in-one CRM Marketing platform. Combining Enteractive’s well-established services with Optimove’s advanced CRM marketing functionalities provides a formidable marketing tool that spares no resource in reactivating churned players."

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform and the #1 CRM Marketing Solution used by iGaming operators. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer (player) instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.



Optimove’s CRM Marketing Solution provides iGaming and Sports Betting operators with unified player data, AI-led multichannel orchestration, and statistically credible incrementality measurement for every promotion, campaign, and journey.

For more information, go to Optimove.com.

About Enteractive

Enteractive is the industry leader in player conversion and reactivation, complementing the CRM strategies of operators across global iGaming markets. Enteractive increases retention and player loyalty through engagement with players in one-to-one conversations, driving innovation through custom-made tech, powered by personal human interaction.

As the pioneers behind the (Re)Activation Cloud™, Enteractive are experts in building bridges between operators and their players, prompting the conversion of registered non-funded accounts, reviving dormant players enjoyment of iGaming entertainment, and driving revenues for iGaming brands.

The (Re)Activation dashboard offers partner brands complete transparency, with real-time reporting for each interaction with individual players while keeping all data highly secure GDPR and Responsible Gambling compliant.

For more information, please visit Enteractive.com