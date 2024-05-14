Global DevSecOps Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: Pressing Need for High Security & Agility in Applications Brings DevSecOps Market to an Exciting Juncture

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DevSecOps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global DevSecOps Market to Reach $32.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for DevSecOps estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The rise of digital transformation and the growing prioritization of cybersecurity across businesses are driving increased adoption of DevSecOps, a methodology integrating development, security, and operations. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated this trend, pushing organizations to invest in DevSecOps initiatives. Factors driving these initiatives include the need for heightened security and agility in applications.





DevSecOps Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.2% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the DevSecOps Solutions segment is estimated at 18.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.1% CAGR

Asia-Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for growth in the DevSecOps market. However, challenges in implementation exist, including cultural resistance and integration issues. Despite hurdles, recent market activity reflects a growing interest in DevSecOps, with innovations such as ClickOps and Generative AI poised to bring transformation to the field.



The DevSecOps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 16.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.7% CAGR.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 618 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.0% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Rise in Digital Transformation and Prioritization for Cybersecurity Across Businesses Provides the Cornerstone for increasing Adoption of DevSecOps

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for DevSecOps: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2025

An Insight into Growing Evolution of DevSecOps

COVID-19 Pandemic Provides a Strong Push for DevSecOps Initiatives

Ranking of Factors Driving DevSecOps Initiatives for Organizations

Competition

DevSecOps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

DevSecOps: An Introduction

Advantages with a DevSecOps Software Development Environment

Major Differences between DevOps and DevSecOps

Outlook: Pressing Need for High Security & Agility in Applications Brings DevSecOps Market to an Exciting Juncture

Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Growth

ClickOps and Generative AI to Bring in a Transformation

Key Hurdles to Adoption

Ranking of Challenges in Implementation of DevSecOps

Recent Market Activity

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends Shaping the DevSecOps Market in Near Term

Major Trends Underpinning Security Priorities of Organizations in DevSecOps Space

Salient Applications of AI in DevSecOps

Harnessing AI-Engineered Tools to Support Value Streams in DevSecOps

IaC Adoption to Support Wider Infrastructure

Advent of Innovative Technologies Streamline Process Associated with Integration of Development Security and Operations

Increasing Transition to Public Cloud and Cloud Native Development Drives Opportunities for DevSecOps Tools

DevSecOps: Push Application Security Practices Early into Development Process

DevSecOps Garners Attention as Hotbed of Application Innovation

Transition towards Containerization and Microservices Boost Prospects

DevSecOps Address Security Concerns of DevOps Concept

Companies Review DevSecOps Toolchain Security as Hybrid Work Module Picks Up

Increased Risk of Vulnerabilities against the Backdrop of Industry 4.0 led Rise in Connected Devices Drives Demand for DevSecOps.

Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022

Potential Threats to Industrial Facilities during the Pandemic

Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies: Percentage of Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern for Industrial Systems

Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

DevSecOps Holds Great Relevance for Development & Delivery of Secure, Quality Manufacturing Software

Novel Opportunities Identified in Retail & Consumer Goods Sector

Booming e-Commerce Industry Drives Demand for DevSecOps

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

DevSecOps in Energy and Utilities Sector

Vitality of Data Security in Healthcare Drives Increased Adoption of DevSecOps

Global Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million: 2018-2025

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitization of Healthcare Services, Thus Driving the Demand for DEvSecOps

Rise in Security Risks Highlight the Importance of DevSecOps Adoption in Financial Services Industry

Key Implementation Challenges Related to DevSecOps

