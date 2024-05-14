Global DevSecOps Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: Pressing Need for High Security & Agility in Applications Brings DevSecOps Market to an Exciting Juncture

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DevSecOps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global DevSecOps Market to Reach $32.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for DevSecOps estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The rise of digital transformation and the growing prioritization of cybersecurity across businesses are driving increased adoption of DevSecOps, a methodology integrating development, security, and operations. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated this trend, pushing organizations to invest in DevSecOps initiatives. Factors driving these initiatives include the need for heightened security and agility in applications.
DevSecOps Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.2% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the DevSecOps Solutions segment is estimated at 18.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.1% CAGR
Asia-Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for growth in the DevSecOps market. However, challenges in implementation exist, including cultural resistance and integration issues. Despite hurdles, recent market activity reflects a growing interest in DevSecOps, with innovations such as ClickOps and Generative AI poised to bring transformation to the field.
The DevSecOps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 16.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.7% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Rise in Digital Transformation and Prioritization for Cybersecurity Across Businesses Provides the Cornerstone for increasing Adoption of DevSecOps
- Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for DevSecOps: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2025
- An Insight into Growing Evolution of DevSecOps
- COVID-19 Pandemic Provides a Strong Push for DevSecOps Initiatives
- Ranking of Factors Driving DevSecOps Initiatives for Organizations
- DevSecOps: An Introduction
- Advantages with a DevSecOps Software Development Environment
- Major Differences between DevOps and DevSecOps
- Outlook: Pressing Need for High Security & Agility in Applications Brings DevSecOps Market to an Exciting Juncture
- Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Growth
- ClickOps and Generative AI to Bring in a Transformation
- Key Hurdles to Adoption
- Ranking of Challenges in Implementation of DevSecOps
- Recent Market Activity
- Influencer/Product/Technology Insights
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Trends Shaping the DevSecOps Market in Near Term
- Major Trends Underpinning Security Priorities of Organizations in DevSecOps Space
- Salient Applications of AI in DevSecOps
- Harnessing AI-Engineered Tools to Support Value Streams in DevSecOps
- IaC Adoption to Support Wider Infrastructure
- Advent of Innovative Technologies Streamline Process Associated with Integration of Development Security and Operations
- Increasing Transition to Public Cloud and Cloud Native Development Drives Opportunities for DevSecOps Tools
- DevSecOps: Push Application Security Practices Early into Development Process
- DevSecOps Garners Attention as Hotbed of Application Innovation
- Transition towards Containerization and Microservices Boost Prospects
- DevSecOps Address Security Concerns of DevOps Concept
- Companies Review DevSecOps Toolchain Security as Hybrid Work Module Picks Up
- Increased Risk of Vulnerabilities against the Backdrop of Industry 4.0 led Rise in Connected Devices Drives Demand for DevSecOps.
- Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
- Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Potential Threats to Industrial Facilities during the Pandemic
- Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies: Percentage of Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern for Industrial Systems
- Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- DevSecOps Holds Great Relevance for Development & Delivery of Secure, Quality Manufacturing Software
- Novel Opportunities Identified in Retail & Consumer Goods Sector
- Booming e-Commerce Industry Drives Demand for DevSecOps
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025
- DevSecOps in Energy and Utilities Sector
- Vitality of Data Security in Healthcare Drives Increased Adoption of DevSecOps
- Global Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million: 2018-2025
- COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitization of Healthcare Services, Thus Driving the Demand for DEvSecOps
- Rise in Security Risks Highlight the Importance of DevSecOps Adoption in Financial Services Industry
- Key Implementation Challenges Related to DevSecOps
