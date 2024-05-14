Recycled Carbon Fibers Global Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future Demand

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Carbon Fibers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Recycled Carbon Fibers Market to Reach $297 Million by 2030



The global market for Recycled Carbon Fibers estimated at US$151.1 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$297 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The recycled carbon fiber market is poised for growth, driven by increasing uptake of high-performance fibers and sustainability initiatives. With sustainability driving trends in the carbon fiber composites domain, recycled carbon fiber presents significant growth potential.

Chopped Recycled Carbon Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$200.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Milled Recycled Carbon Fibers segment is estimated at 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Major carbon recycling technologies are being explored to address the potential gap in carbon fiber demand and supply while addressing environmental concerns. Despite challenges such as cost limitations, recent advancements in recycling methods indicate promising market activity. The market's future looks promising, with a growing emphasis on sustainability and recycling driving interest in recycled carbon fibers.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR



The Recycled Carbon Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 312 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $151.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $297 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Outlook

Competitive Scenario

Recycled Carbon Fibers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Rising Uptake of High-Performance Fibers & Sustainability Drive Set Perfect Stage for Recycled Carbon Fiber Market

Stars are Perfectly Aligned for Future of Recycled Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Recycling: Sky is the Limit

Recycled Carbon Fiber: Brimming with Growth Potential with Sustainability Buzz

Sustainability Drive & Recycling: A Major Trend in Carbon Fiber Composites Domain

Major Carbon Recycling Technologies

Energy Required (MJ) to Recycle 1 kg Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) by Different Routes

Potential Gap in Carbon Fiber Demand & Supply and Environmental Issues Bode Well for Recycled Carbon Fiber

Carbon Recycling Issues

Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects

Global Demand for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) in Thousand Mt for 2015, 2020, and 2025

Carbon Fibers: A Prelude

Global Carbon Fiber Production Capacity (2023E): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Region/Country

Recycling Carbon Fiber

Approaches to Recycle Carbon Fiber

Cost of Carbon Fiber: A Major Limiting Factor

Criticality of Recycling Carbon Fiber

Current Recycling Advancements

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Promising Start-ups Expanding Horizons of Carbon Fiber Recycling Landscape

Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Favorably Influenced by Multiple Factors

Innovations and Research & Development Critical for Market Growth

Select Innovations & Advancements

Companies Venture into Development of Effective Processes for Recycling

Researchers Develop New Optimized Method for Recycling CFRP Composites

New Research to Improve both Recycling and Remanufacturing

Ground and Air Transportation Industries: Major End-users of Recycled Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Recycling Presents a Cost-Effective Feedstock Option for Auto Manufacturers

Carbon Fiber Finds Increasing Preference for Replacing Steel in Automotive Industry

Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future Demand

Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2025E

Average Vehicle Weight (in Pounds) for the Years 2015, 2020 and 2028

Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries

Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the Years 2018-2025

Rise in Use of Carbon Fibers and Composites in Aerospace Sector Benefits Demand

Raw Material Use in Aircraft Manufacturing Worldwide (2025E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Raw Material

Carbon Fiber Recycling On the Radar as Cradle of Aerospace Circularity Concept

Adoption of In-House Recycling to Benefit Growth

Increasing Share of Carbon Composites in Commercial Aircrafts

Aerospace Demand for Carbon Fiber in Various Aircraft Types: 2025E

Rise in Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircrafts to Benefit Market Prospects

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040

Carbon Fiber Recycling Solutions Rise to Promote Green Manufacturing

Electronics Industry Benefits from Recycled Carbon Fiber

Ambitious Efforts to Produce Recycled Carbon Fiber & PLA Composites using Waste Streams

Rising Investments in Wind Energy Augur Well for Market growth

Growing Preference for Carbon Fiber over Glass Fiber in Wind Energy Sector to Benefit Demand

Projected Net Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW) for the Period 2019 to 2024

Trend towards Longer & Lightweight Blades Bodes Well for Carbon Fiber Market

Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage in Sport Goods to Drive Demand for Recycled Carbon Fiber

Global Sports Equipment Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Recycling of Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frames

Challenge in Reclaiming Carbon Fiber for 3D Printing

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 56 Featured)

Alpha Recyclage Composites

Carbon Conversions Inc.

Carbon Fiber Recycling, Inc.

Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing

Hadeg Recycling GmbH

Procotex Corporation SA

SGL Carbon SE

Shocker Composites LLC.

Sigmatex Limited

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Vartega Inc.

ZOLTEK Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rebb88

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment