Top 7 Trends in Household Care and Laundry for 2024

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Trends in Household Care and Laundry, 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores envisioned trends likely to shape the household care and laundry sector in 2024.



Influential trends including restore and protect, green transparency, sensory elevation, value skepticism, and influencer hacks stand to become much more prominent in household care and laundry product innovations in 2024.



Report Scope

The use of bioenzymes in formulations is a key area of growth and can provide sustainability benefits through extending garment life.

Sustainable alternatives to ingredients, packaging, and logistics are key growth areas as firms look to boost sustainability credentials.

Scents and sensations associated with products stand to drive growth, while luxury designers move signature scents into the homecare space.

High-performing multi-functional household products that can save time and provide eco-benefits are appealing to a large proportion of consumers.

The use of formulations that work as well in low-temperature conditions is a key area of growth and can provide both sustainability and cost benefits to consumers, especially in developing markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Insights: Top Trends in Household Care and Laundry 2024

Industry Overview

Top Trends in Household Care and Laundry Trend #1: Restore and Protect Trend #2: Green Transparency Trend #3: Sensory Elevation Trend #4: Value Skepticism Trend #5: Energy Conservation Trend #6: Influencer Hacks Trend #7: Health Impact

Takeaways

Company Coverage:

Biorestore

Dirty Labs

Dr. Barbara Sturm

Unilever

ASOS

Boohoo

Asda

Cleancut

Lenor

Neat

Gucci

Safely

Calvin Klein

M&S

Kurin

BioVate Hygienics

Beco

Rossmann Eco Freude

EZ Pur

Winni's

Good Papa

P&G

Born Good

Lively Clean

MyKind

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afphok

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.