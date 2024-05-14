MetaWorks' New Venture, Energy Works, Inc., to Revolutionize Plastic Waste Management with Cutting-Edge Diesel Fuel Conversion

Company Prepares for Groundbreaking Machine Launch in Q4 2024

Fairfield, CA., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. ("MetaWorks" or the "Company"), (OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning future technology company that operates in the Greentech, Web3 and AI space, today announced its new pioneering waste-to-energy conversion wholly owned subsidiary Energy Works, Inc. (EWI). Leveraging cutting-edge technology, EWI will specialize in the transformation of plastic waste into high-quality diesel fuel, marking a significant stride in combating environmental pollution and advancing the circular economy.

The global plastic crisis has reached alarming proportions, with millions of tons of plastic waste accumulating in landfills and oceans each year. In response to this pressing issue, MetaWorks created Energy Works to commercialize a new revolutionary process that converts non-recyclable plastics into valuable diesel fuel, thereby reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels and mitigating environmental harm.

"Along with Fogdog energy, we’re thrilled to introduce this innovative waste-to-energy solution to the market," said MetaWorks President Scott Gallagher. "At MetaWorks and now Energy Works, Inc. , we are committed to driving positive change by addressing this urgent need for sustainable waste management practices, especially at Municipal Waste Sites (MSW) in the US. Our technology not only diverts plastic waste from landfills but also produces a clean and efficient alternative to traditional diesel fuel. We achieve this more efficiently and cost-effectively than any other known company, with a highly profitable model poised to genuinely uplift the communities we aim to serve."

Energy Works, Inc.'s technology utilizes advanced pyrolysis and catalytic conversion processes to break down plastic polymers into high-quality diesel fuel, with minimal emissions and energy consumption. Unlike conventional plastic recycling methods, which are often limited by material contamination and degradation, Energy Works approach can handle a wide range of plastic waste streams, including mixed plastics and packaging materials.

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. ("MetaWorks" or the "Company"), (OTCQB: MWRK), is an SEC exchange act, fully reporting company. MetaWorks is an award-winning, future technology company that operates in the Web3, AI and GreenTech space. The Company develops and leverages future technologies like Blockchain, AI, Tokenization and Green Technologies to build platforms that improve and grow businesses and solve problems. MetaWorks Platforms trades on the OTCQB market, over the counter, under the ticker symbol: MWRK.