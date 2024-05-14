Global Wedding Gown Market Size To Worth USD 19.7 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.90%

New York, United States , May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wedding Gown Market Size to Grow from USD 12.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 19.7 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.90% during the forecast period.





The wedding gown market is a key component of the greater bridal industry, which encompasses wedding dress design, manufacturing, and sale. The market is extensive, encompassing everything from traditional white gowns to more contemporary and avant-garde fashions that cater to a diverse variety of tastes, cultures, and budgets. Different cultures have their own traditions and customs for wedding dresses, which influence the types of gowns used in various locations. Traditional Western white robes, for example, may be less common in nations where red or other hues are prevalent. Wedding gown trends, like those in any other fashion industry, shift throughout time. Designers are always creating new styles, fabrics, and silhouettes that appeal to modern brides.

Wedding Gown Market Value Chain Analysis

A value chain analysis of the wedding gown market comprises investigating the critical activities and processes involved in moving a wedding gown from concept to consumer purchase. Designers and fashion companies create new wedding gown designs based on current fashion trends, cultural influences, and customer preferences. Suppliers offer raw materials such as fabrics, lace, beads, and accessories. Wedding gowns are created in factories or workshops according to design specifications. Wedding gowns are offered in a variety of locations, including bridal boutiques, department stores, online sellers, and designer showrooms. Marketing techniques include advertising in bridal magazines, internet platforms, social media, and attending bridal shows and events. In the wedding gown market, providing a good client experience is crucial.

The wedding gown market includes gowns and traditional wear, distributed through offline and online channels, with analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa regions, with forecasts to 2033.

Insights by Product

The gown segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The ongoing growth of bridal fashion and gown styles creates a thirst for new designs and trends. Brides select gowns that reflect their individual style, resulting in a diverse range of options on the gown market. Brides are increasingly opting for custom gowns to create a unique and individualised look on their wedding day. This customised trend drives growth in the gown market, as designers and retailers provide bespoke services to suit these aspirations. The introduction of internet shopping platforms has made it easier for brides to purchase bridal gowns, resulting in increasing gown industry growth. Online retailers attract more customers by providing a varied selection of dresses, easy buying experiences, and reasonable prices.

Insights by Distribution Channel

The offline segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Brick-and-mortar bridal stores provide brides a personalised and immersive shopping experience. Experienced bridal counsellors give brides one-on-one guidance on finding the perfect gown for their style, body type, and wedding theme. Offline businesses frequently provide expert fitting services and in-house modifications to guarantee that the bridal gown fits properly. This attention to detail and customising increases brides' overall satisfaction while also driving development in the offline market. The offline category caters to the high-end and luxury consumers, including designer brands, couture gowns, and premium bridal services. Brides seeking exclusive and lavish experiences prefer offline stores that concentrate in high-end bridal apparel.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Wedding Gown Market from 2023 to 2033. North America boasts a varied range of wedding gown designers, from well-known luxury labels to emerging independent designers. This diversity offers brides a wide range of options, from classic and traditional motifs to contemporary and avant-garde styles. The rise of e-commerce has transformed North America's wedding gown market, with online retailers offering a varied selection of dresses, speedy shopping experiences, and competitive pricing. Many brides prefer to purchase their gowns online, either through specific wedding websites or general fashion retailers. The cost of wedding gowns in North America varies widely, catering to brides of all budgets. Luxury designer dresses are pricey, but there are more affordable options available through mass-market retailers and internet platforms.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Asia-Pacific is home to a diverse range of cultures, each with their own wedding traditions and dress preferences. Wedding gown styles differ significantly among countries and regions, reflecting cultural history and local customs. With rising incomes and urbanisation in many Asian nations, there is a larger demand for luxury wedding attire and designer gowns. This has resulted in the establishment of a thriving wedding dress industry, with both local and international designers catering to the needs of discerning brides. While traditional wedding attire remains popular in many Asian nations, Western wedding traditions, such as a preference for white bridal gowns, are becoming more common. This trend is most visible among younger generations and in metropolitan areas.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Wedding Gown Market are Elie Saab, JLM Couture Inc., Justin Alexander Inc., Louis Vuitton, V.E.W. Ltd., Kleinfeld Bridal Corp., Harrods Limited, Moonlight Bridal Design, Inc., Maggie Sottero Designs L.L.C., Pronovias Fashion Group, Rosa Clara, De La Cierva Y Nicolas, CUT S.r.l, Pronuptia de Paris SA., Yumi Katsura International Co., Ltd., Zuhair Murad, Alfred Angelo, Inc., Watters, Madeline Gardner, Sincerity Bridal, Sophia Tolli, Temperley London, Helen Rodrigues, Macy's, Inc., Monique Lhuillier, Naeem Khan, Paloma Blanca, Theia Couture, Vera Wang, David's Bridal Inc., Winnie Couture, and other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

On May 2023, Elie Saab has opened a new flagship store in Via Riyadh Mall, the Saudi capital's premier luxury and architectural destination.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Wedding Gown Market, Product Analysis

Gown

Traditional Wear

Wedding Gown Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Online

Offline

Wedding Gown Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



