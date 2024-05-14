Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Analysis Report and Forecast to 2033, Featuring Safariland, Avon Protection, American Body Armor, Rostec, Armor Express, MKU, GENTEX, Samyang Comtech and BAE

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Trends and Analysis Report By Type (Protective Clothing, Hard Armor, Boots, Protective Headgear, Soft Armor), Region, and Segment Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The body armor and personal protection market report provides an executive-level overview of the current global body armor and personal protection market, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2033.



The body armor and personal protection market size revenue was valued at $6.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% over the forecast period. The demand for body armor and personal protection equipment is driven by increasing spending from the defense sector targeting soldier modernization, enhancing combat capabilities, and addressing the growing global unrest.



The market intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

This report provides overview and service addressable market for global body armor and personal protection market

It identifies the key drivers and challenges impacting growth of the body armor and personal protection market over the next 12 to 24 months.

It includes global market forecasts for the body armor and personal protection market and analysis of latest M&A deals, venture financing/private equity analysis, patent activity analysis, social media analytics, and a job analytics, Industry value chain and Porter's five forces analysis.

It covers detailed segmentation by type and region

Report Scope

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global body armor and personal protection market by type, regional segments, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the drivers, challenges, trend analysis, technology development in the body armor and personal protection market.

Detailed segmentation by type - protective clothing, hard armor, boots, protective headgear, and soft armor. Further, the report also highlights segmentation by region.

The report includes 100+ charts and tables providing in-depth analysis of the market size, forecast, and supporting factors which are tailor-made for an executive-level audience, with enhanced presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in body armor and personal protection markets.

The competitive section of the report helps in identifying the flagbearers, experimenters, contenders, and specialists based on their growth and innovation performance in the body armor and personal protection industry which will help stakeholders analyze competition penetration.

The broad perspective of the report, coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail, will help body armor and personal protection vendors and other companies succeed in the growing body armor and personal protection market globally.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Scope & Segmentation

2.1. Research Scope & Segmentation

2.2. Market Definitions



Chapter 3 Market Overview



Chapter 4 Body Armor and Personal Protection - Industry Trend Analysis

4.1. Body Armor and Personal Protection - Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Body Armor and Personal Protection - Market Drivers Analysis

4.3. Body Armor and Personal Protection - Market Challenges Analysis

4.4. Body Armor and Personal Protection - Market Trends

4.5. Body Armor and Personal Protection - Market Development

4.6. Body Armor and Personal Protection - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.7. Body Armor and Personal Protection - PEST Analysis

4.8. Body Armor and Personal Protection - Key Program Analysis

4.9. Body Armor and Personal Protection - Regulatory Trends



Chapter 5 Body Armor and Personal Protection - Dashboard Analytics

5.1. Body Armor and Personal Protection - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Analysis

5.2. Body Armor and Personal Protection - Venture Financing/Private Equity Analysis

5.3. Body Armor and Personal Protection - Patent Activity Analysis

5.4. Body Armor and Personal Protection - Job Analytics



Chapter 6 Body Armor and Personal Protection Segment Outlook

6.1. Global Market Revenue Opportunity, 2023 - 2033 ($Million)

6.2. Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market - By Type, 2023 - 2033 ($Million)



Chapter 7 Body Armor and Personal Protection- Regional Outlook ($Million)

7.1. Body Armor and Personal Protection Market - Regional Deep Dive



Chapter 8 Body Armor and Personal Protection- Competitive Landscape

8.1. Body Armor and Personal Protection Market-Vendor Competitive Landscape

8.2. Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Key Vendors - Protective Clothing

8.3. Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Key Vendors - Hard Armor

8.4. Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Key Vendors - Soft Armor

8.5. Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Key Vendors - Boots



Chapter 9 Body Armor and Personal Protection - Company Profiles

Safariland

DuPont de Nemours

Avon Protection

American Body Armor

Rostec Corp.

Armor Express

MKU

Pacific Safety Products

GENTEX

Samyang Comtech

BAE Systems

