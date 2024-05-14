Water Filtration Global Market Report 2024: Innovative Filtration Solutions Propel Global Market Growth, Set to Reach $19 Billion by 2029

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Filtration: Global Markets 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for water filtration is expected to grow from $10.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $19 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

In its analysis of the global market for water filtration, the report segments the market by filter type (depth filters and surface filters), technology (membrane-based and non-membrane-based) and application (water purification and desalination systems).

The report also segments the market into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.

Report Scope:

48 data tables and 33 additional tables

Analysis of the global markets for water filtration technology

Discussion of global market trends, using market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by filter type, technology, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, current and emerging technologies, regulations, and other trends, including macroeconomic factors

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices

An analysis of patent activity

A discussion of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, M&A activity and venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading market players, including 3M, Donaldson Co., Kovalus Separation Solutions, Veolia, and Toray Industries Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Water Scarcity Water Quality Issues Advancements in Water Filtration Technology

Market Opportunities Environment Impact of Bottled Water Specialized Water Filtration Solutions for Industries

Restraints and Challenges Cost Constraints Complexity in Treating Contaminants



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Newest Technologies

Smart Filtration Systems

Bio-Inspired Filtration

Multistage Ceramic Water Filters

Ultrapermeable Membrane Systems

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Filter Type Depth Filters Surface Filters

Market Analysis by Technology Membrane-Based Non-Membrane-Based

Market Analysis by Application Water Purification Systems Desalination Systems Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region Asia-Pacific North America Europe Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Water Filtration Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Water Filtration Industry

ESG Metrics

ESG Practices in the Water Filtration Industry

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Company Profiles

3M

Alfa Laval

Donaldson

Dupont

Ecolab

Kovalus Separation Solutions

Mann+Hummel

Toray Industries

Veolia

Xylem

