Arctic Wolf Named to CNBC Disruptor 50 List for Third Consecutive Year

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a leader in security operations, today announced that it was named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list for the third year in a row. The list identifies fast-growing, innovative start-ups and Arctic Wolf is being recognized again as a category creator in the Security Operations market and for its role in creating the revolutionary Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud. Arctic Wolf has consistently proven to be a leading choice for organizations looking to end cyber risk – offering a portfolio of security operations solutions that enable effective, comprehensive, and reliable security outcomes for organizations of almost any size.



Year after year, organizations around the world have seen an increase in the number of cyberattacks they experience, and as geopolitical tensions rise, ransomware groups become even more prolific, and new tools like generative AI make it easier for threat actors to launch highly sophisticated and targeted cyberattacks – it is mission critical for organization to deploy a unified security platform that provides more holistic visibility and protection.

Arctic Wolf protects over than 5,200 customers across the globe via the Arctic Wolf Platform, which ingests, parses, enriches, and analyzes more than 5.2 trillion security events per week. With its open-XDR architecture and a common data model built on the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), the Arctic Wolf Platform leverages advanced AI-algorithms to deliver game-changing noise reduction that turns thousands of daily alerts into an average of a single actionable ticket for customers each day.

“The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud is fast becoming the AI-powered security platform of choice for organizations who are looking for an innovative approach to improve their security posture and better protect themselves from advanced threats,” said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer, Arctic Wolf. “Being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 List for a third year in a row is a tremendous honor for Arctic Wolf, and further validates our place as visionaries within the security operations market."

Arctic Wolf continues to prove its place as a leading technology company that is defining the security operations market with highly-differentiated expansions and advancements in its security offerings, including the recently launched Arctic Wolf Cyber Resilience Assessment and the introduction of integrations with multiple leading Security Service Edge (SSE) providers designed to secure hybrid workforces. In the last 12 months, Arctic Wolf has also been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 and the Fortune Cyber 60, was named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Detection and Response Services, and was given a Customers’ Choice distinction in the Managed Detection and Response market by Gartner® Peer Insights.

For the 2024 selection process, all the submissions went through a comprehensive evaluation process, including quantitative and qualitative criteria. This year, quantitative metrics included scalability, user growth and use of breakthrough technologies. CNBC’s Disruptor 50 Advisory Council, comprised of leaders in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship, provided input for the quantitative criteria, while a team of CNBC editorial staff provided qualitative assessments of all nominated companies.

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber-attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than 5.2 trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

