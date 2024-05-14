Transformative Megatrends in Asia Pacific Towards 2032 - Digital Living, Shopper Re-invented and Personalisation

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unveiling Transformative Megatrends in Asia Pacific Towards 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Technology breakthrough especially in AI, lifestyle change after pandemic, and rise of Gen Z have been driving "Digital Living", "Shopper Reinvented" and "Personalisation" megatrends in Asia Pacific. East Asian development has been impacting and localizing in Southeast Asia and South Asia. With fewer privacy concerns, consumers in emerging markets are more open to innovations such as AI avatars, metaverse services, and automated personalisation.



The Unveiling Transformative Megatrends in Asia Pacific Towards 2032 briefing offers latest insights into long-term consumer-based trends impacting businesses globally. It highlights important shifts in consumer values and behaviour, how these are affecting the evolution of the trend and offers strategic analysis into the implications for companies across categories and geographies. It identifies where opportunities lie for business and showcases relevant product and service manifestations responding to the trend(s) and the changing consumer need.



Key Topics Covered:

Changing Values as a Megatrend Driver

Convenience

Digital Living

Diversity and Inclusion

Environmental Shifts and Pressures as a Megatrend Driver

Experience More

Personalisation

Population Change as a Megatrend Driver

Premiumisation

Pursuit of Value

Shifting Economic Power as a Megatrend Driver

Shifting Market Frontiers

Shopper Reinvented

Sustainable Living

Technology as a Megatrend Driver

Wellness

