MiNK Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Completed $5.8 million private placement financing at 25% premium

Upcoming presentation of agenT-797 in severe respiratory distress at the American Thoracic Society (ATS)

AACR presentation reported MiNK-215 eliminated MSS colorectal cancer liver metastases in human organoid models



NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced results for the first quarter 2024. MiNK executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

“This quarter we made significant strides across our iNKT cell programs, as we remain focused on generating clinical data from our lead program, agenT-797, strengthening our financial position, and advancing our innovative next-generation therapies,” said Dr. Jennifer Buell, Chief Executive Officer, and President of MiNK. “The $5.8 million capital infusion will enable us to accelerate the advancement of MiNK-215 into the clinic, which we believe has exciting potential to address significant unmet needs in solid tumor cancers, as demonstrated by the pre-clinical data we recently presented at AACR.”

Business Updates:

MiNK successfully closed a private placement financing (PIPE) agreement, raising $5.8 million with a new investor. The proceeds will accelerate the clinical entry of MiNK-215, an investigational IL-15 armored fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-targeting CAR-iNKT cell therapy, currently in IND enabling studies with a filing planned for 2025.

Yekaterina ("Katie") Chudnovsky, an accomplished attorney, venture investor, and dedicated patient advocate, has been appointed as a Board Observer at MiNK.

Clinical Program Updates:

AgenT-797 in Gastroesophageal Cancers: Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trial, led by Dr. Yelena Janjigian at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, has been actively enrolling since February 2024. The trial assesses the combination of agenT-797 with Agenus' botensilimab, balstilimab, and standard of care chemotherapy with initial results expected later this year (NCT06251973).

ATS Annual Meeting Presentation: A poster presentation at the upcoming ATS Annual Meeting on May 21, 2024, will highlight the clinical efficacy of agenT-797 in treating respiratory distress, particularly focusing on a complex case involving severe COVID-19 complications in a renal transplant patient. Abstract Title: Persistent SARS-CoV-2 Viremia, COVID-19 Associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Severe Coagulopathy and Massive Hemoptysis in a Renal Transplant Patient on Veno-Venous Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Abstract Number: P439 Date and Time: May 21, 2024, 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. PST





MiNK-215 Development:

Data presented at the AACR Annual Meeting in April 2024, presented robust preclinical data showing MiNK-215’s effectiveness against MSS colorectal cancer liver metastases. The therapy demonstrated significant tumor elimination capabilities through immune activation, tumor stroma remodeling, and enhanced tumor killing. Plans are in place to fast-track the IND filing to early 2025.



Financial Results

We ended the quarter with a cash balance of $5.8 million. Cash used in operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $2.5 million compared to $4.4 million for the same period in 2023. Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.8 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.17 per share, for the first quarter of 2023.





Summary Consolidated Financial Information Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) (unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,817 $ 3,367 Total assets 6,894 4,552 Other Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash used in operations $ 2,542 $ 4,366 Non-cash expenses 650 967 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,550 4,194 General and administrative 1,280 1,660 Operating loss 3,830 5,854 Other income, net (17 ) (168 ) Net loss $ 3,813 $ 5,686 Per common share data, basic and diluted: Net loss $ (0.11 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 34,643 33,967

