Global Power Rental Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2024-2034: Uninterrupted Power Supply and Business Continuity Demands Fueling Adoption

The global power rental market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a multitude of factors and market drivers. In an optimistic scenario, the market is valued at $11.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% to reach $20.36 billion by 2034

A primary catalyst for this growth is the escalating demand for reliable and flexible power solutions in various sectors, particularly during emergencies and critical situations. Power rental systems play a pivotal role in meeting the increasing need for rapid deployment of temporary power infrastructure among organizations, governments, and communities. This demand is propelled by industries such as construction, events, utilities, and disaster recovery, recognizing the importance of uninterrupted power supply during emergencies and planned outages.





The increasing awareness of the necessity for uninterrupted power supply and business continuity acts as a significant driver for the global power rental market. Organizations are increasingly turning to rental power solutions to mitigate the risks associated with power outages, equipment failures, and grid instability, ensuring operational continuity and minimizing downtime.

The integration of advanced technologies such as smart grids, renewable energy integration, and energy storage systems presents lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the power rental market. This indicates a promising outlook for the market as it addresses challenges related to infrastructure constraints, environmental regulations, and the need for scalable and cost-effective power solutions.



The North America region is witnessing significant growth in the power rental market, driven by countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. These nations have implemented policies, incentives, and regulatory measures to promote the adoption of efficient and sustainable power rental solutions, driven by the need for reliable power infrastructure and disaster response capabilities.



Companies such as Aggreko, AKSA Group, and Atlas Copco AB are leading players in the power rental market, offering a comprehensive range of rental power products and services tailored to various industries, including construction, oil and gas, mining, and events. These companies play a vital role in shaping the global power rental market, leveraging their expertise in power generation, distribution, and rental solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.



Overall, the global power rental market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by the increasing emphasis on uninterrupted power supply, technological innovations, and the widespread adoption of rental power solutions across diverse industries and sectors.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the main factors driving the demand for global power rental market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the global power rental market?

Who are the key players in the global power rental market, and what are their respective market shares?

What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the global power rental market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in global power rental market?

What is the futuristic outlook for the global power rental market in terms of growth potential?

What is the current estimation of the global power rental market and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?

Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2024-2034)?

What could be the impact of growing end-use industries in the global power rental market?

Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for global power rental market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?

Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

Aggreko

Ashtead Group plc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $20.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0%





Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities



2. Power Rental Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Power Rental Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Peak Load

2.3.2 Standby Load

2.3.3 Continuous Load

2.4 Power Rental Market (by End-use Industry)

2.4.1 Utilities Sector

2.4.2 Oil and Gas

2.4.3 Mining and Metals

2.4.4 Construction

2.4.5 IT and Data Centres

2.4.6 Manufacturing

2.4.7 Others



3. Power Rental Market (by Products)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Power Rental Market (by Fuel Type)

3.3.1 Diesel

3.3.2 Natural Gas

3.3.3 Others

3.4 Power Rental Market (by Equipment)

3.4.1 Generators

3.4.2 Transformers

3.4.3 Load Banks

3.4.4 Others



4. Global Power Rental Market by Region

4.1 Power Rental Market - by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 U.S.

4.2.6.1 Market by Application

4.2.6.2 Market by Product

4.2.7 Canada

4.2.8 Mexico

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.4 Application

4.3.5 Product

4.3.6 Germany

4.3.7 France

4.3.8 U.K.

4.3.9 Italy

4.3.10 Rest-of-Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.4.1 Regional Overview

4.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.4.4 Application

4.4.5 Product

4.4.6 China

4.4.7 Japan

4.4.8 India

4.4.9 South Korea

4.4.10 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View

5.2.7 Market Share



Companies Featured

Aggreko

AKSA Group

Allmand Bros., Inc.

Ashtead Group plc.

Atlas Copco AB

Briggs & Stratton.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Herc Rentals Inc.

Modern Energy Rental Pvt. Ltd

Multiquip Inc.

Saini Diesel Power Service Pvt Ltd

T&T Power Group

Trinity Power

Wacker Neuson SE

