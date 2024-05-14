Global Cardiac Surgery Market Analysis 2024: Innovative Cardiac Procedures Drive Market Expansion with 5.5% CAGR through 2030

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac Surgery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030 MedSuite: Tissue Heart Valve Market, TAVI/TAVR Market, and More" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2023, the global cardiac surgery device market reached a value of $17.1 billion, with a projected growth rate of 5.5% to reach $24.9 billion by the end of the forecast period.
Currently, key market players such as Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott, and Medtronic hold the majority of the global market share.
DATA TYPES INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends
- Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020
- Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment
- Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- COVID-19 Impact
- Disease Overviews and Demographic Information
- Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors
Global Cardiac Surgery Market Insights
- Inflationary pressures persist, leading to a continuous increase in prices within the global cardiac surgery device market. While the inflation rate is predicted to decrease during the forecast period, device prices are anticipated to continue their upward trend.
- Concurrently, there is a noticeable trend towards minimally invasive procedures, which not only improve patient outcomes but also streamline surgical complexities. Key procedures in this shift include transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVr).
Global Cardiac Surgery Market Share Insights
- In 2023, Edwards Lifesciences emerged as a dominant force in the global cardiac surgery device market, leading in four specific segments. Although not topping the TMVr devices segment, Edwards is poised to maintain its market leadership due to strong performances in other areas.
- Securing the second position among competitors in the global cardiac surgery device market for 2023 was Abbott. Renowned for its extensive product lineup, Abbott is a formidable presence in its target markets and is poised to expand its share within the cardiac surgery sector, further solidifying its position in the global medical device industry.
- Medtronic occupied the third position in the global cardiac surgery device market in 2023. With a significant presence in various segments, including tissue and mechanical heart valves, annuloplasty repairs, and transcatheter heart valves, among others, Medtronic is expected to maintain its robust market presence in the foreseeable future.
Market Segmentation Summary
Tissue Heart Valve Market - Includes:
- Stented tissue heart valves, stentless heart valves, and sutureless heart valves.
- Mechanical Heart Valve Market
- Annuloplasty Repair Device Market
- Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVr) Market
- Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market - Includes:
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices, Transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement devices.
- Cerebral Embolic Protection Device Market
Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market - Includes:
- Aortic, Mitral, Pulmonary.
- On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Device Market - Includes:
- ONCAB disposables, Perfusion systems.
- Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Device Market - Includes:
- Stabilizer devices, positioners.
Autotransfusion Device Market - Includes:
- Autotransfusion machines, autotransfusion disposables.
- Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Device Market
- Anastomosis Assist Device Market
- Ventricular Assist Device Market - Includes:
- Implantable VAD, percutaneous VAD.
Intra-Aortic Balloon Device Market - Includes:
- IAB catheters, IABP consoles.
- Artificial Heart Replacement Device Market
- Patent Foramen Ovale Closure Device Market
- Patent Ductus Arteriosus Closure Device Market
- Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Closure Device Market - Includes:
- Atrial septal defect closure devices, ventricular septal defect closure devices.
- Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market - Includes:
- Endocardial LAA devices, epicardial clip LAA devices, epicardial suture LAA devices.
- Preshaped Guidewire Market
Transmyocardial Revascularization Device Market - Includes:
- Single-use fiber-optic handpieces, laser consoles, laser console service.
- Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - Includes:
- ECMO disposables, ECMO machines.
Global Research Scope Summary
- Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
- Base Year: 2023
- Forecast: 2024-2030
- Historical Data: 2020-2023
- Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.
- Qualitative Coverage: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.
Company Coverage Includes:
- Abbott
- Abiomed
- Andocor
- AndraTec
- Artivion
- AtriCure
- B. Braun
- Balance Medical
- Balt Extrusion
- Becton Dickinson
- Beijing Jingjing Medical Equipment Ltd.
- Biosense Webster
- Biosensors
- Biostable
- Boston Scientific
- Braile Biomedica
- Carag
- Cardia
- Cardiac Dimensions
- Cardio Medical
- CARMAT
- Chase Medical
- Chinabridge (Shenzhen) Medical Technology Co.
- Cingular Biotech
- Claret Medical
- Comed BV
- Cook Medical
- Corcym
- Reliant Heart
- Sahajanand Medical Technology Private Ltd
- Saphena Medical
- Sarstedt
- Senko Medical
- Simeks Medical
- SMT
- Edwards Lifesciences
- EUROSETS
- Fresenius
- Genesee Biomedical
- Getinge
- Gore
- Haemonetics
- Heart Care India
- Jarvik Heart
- JenaValve Technologies
- Labcor
- Laser Engineering
- LeMaitre Vascular
- Lepu Medical
- Lifetech Scientific
- LivaNova
- Med Europe
- MediValve
- Medtronic
- Meril Life Sciences
- Minntech
- Nipro
- NuMed
- Occlutech
- Opsens
- Peijia Medical
- Peters Surgical
- Syncardia
- Terumo
- Tokai Medical Products Inc.
- Toray
- Vascular Interventions
- Venus Medtech Zeon Medical Inc.
