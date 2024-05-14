Global Cardiac Surgery Market Analysis 2024: Innovative Cardiac Procedures Drive Market Expansion with 5.5% CAGR through 2030

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac Surgery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030 MedSuite: Tissue Heart Valve Market, TAVI/TAVR Market, and More" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the global cardiac surgery device market reached a value of $17.1 billion, with a projected growth rate of 5.5% to reach $24.9 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Currently, key market players such as Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott, and Medtronic hold the majority of the global market share.

DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID-19 Impact

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

Global Cardiac Surgery Market Insights

Inflationary pressures persist, leading to a continuous increase in prices within the global cardiac surgery device market. While the inflation rate is predicted to decrease during the forecast period, device prices are anticipated to continue their upward trend.

Concurrently, there is a noticeable trend towards minimally invasive procedures, which not only improve patient outcomes but also streamline surgical complexities. Key procedures in this shift include transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVr).

Global Cardiac Surgery Market Share Insights

In 2023, Edwards Lifesciences emerged as a dominant force in the global cardiac surgery device market, leading in four specific segments. Although not topping the TMVr devices segment, Edwards is poised to maintain its market leadership due to strong performances in other areas.

Securing the second position among competitors in the global cardiac surgery device market for 2023 was Abbott. Renowned for its extensive product lineup, Abbott is a formidable presence in its target markets and is poised to expand its share within the cardiac surgery sector, further solidifying its position in the global medical device industry.

Medtronic occupied the third position in the global cardiac surgery device market in 2023. With a significant presence in various segments, including tissue and mechanical heart valves, annuloplasty repairs, and transcatheter heart valves, among others, Medtronic is expected to maintain its robust market presence in the foreseeable future.

Market Segmentation Summary

Tissue Heart Valve Market - Includes:

Stented tissue heart valves, stentless heart valves, and sutureless heart valves.

Mechanical Heart Valve Market

Annuloplasty Repair Device Market

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVr) Market

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market - Includes:

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement devices, Transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement devices.

Cerebral Embolic Protection Device Market

Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market - Includes:

Aortic, Mitral, Pulmonary.

On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Device Market - Includes:

ONCAB disposables, Perfusion systems.

Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Device Market - Includes:

Stabilizer devices, positioners.

Autotransfusion Device Market - Includes:

Autotransfusion machines, autotransfusion disposables.

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Device Market

Anastomosis Assist Device Market

Ventricular Assist Device Market - Includes:

Implantable VAD, percutaneous VAD.

Intra-Aortic Balloon Device Market - Includes:

IAB catheters, IABP consoles.

Artificial Heart Replacement Device Market

Patent Foramen Ovale Closure Device Market

Patent Ductus Arteriosus Closure Device Market

Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Closure Device Market - Includes:

Atrial septal defect closure devices, ventricular septal defect closure devices.

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market - Includes:

Endocardial LAA devices, epicardial clip LAA devices, epicardial suture LAA devices.

Preshaped Guidewire Market

Transmyocardial Revascularization Device Market - Includes:

Single-use fiber-optic handpieces, laser consoles, laser console service.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market - Includes:

ECMO disposables, ECMO machines.

Global Research Scope Summary

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

2023 Forecast: 2024-2030

2024-2030 Historical Data: 2020-2023

2020-2023 Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices. Qualitative Coverage: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

