North America Legal Cannabis Industry Report 2024: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 26.65% During 2023-2032, Bank Loans Boosting Business Growth

The North America legal cannabis market size reached US$ 35.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 298.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.65% during 2023-2032.

The growing use for recreational use, wide availability through various distribution channels, and increasing utilization to treat chronic diseases represent some of the key factors driving the market.





Legal cannabis refers to a drug derived from dried leaves, stems, seeds, and flowers of a plant called Cannabis sativa. It has various components, such as cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). It can be easily smoked, vaped, and ingested while having psychoactive properties that provide relaxing and calming effects in the body. It offers an enhanced sense of hearing, vision, and taste and improves sleeping problems. It prevents relapse into drug and alcohol addiction, treats anxiety disorders, and lowers blood pressure. It assists in relieving chronic pains that are caused by numerous diseases among adults.



It aids in chemotherapy-induced nausea and multiple sclerosis spasticity symptoms. Besides this, it increases appetite and reduces the risk of migraine, inflammation, and seizures. As it is also consumed to treat asthma and glaucoma, as an antidepressant and anticonvulsant and anti-spasmodic, the demand for legal cannabis is rising across the North American region.



North America Legal Cannabis Market Trends



At present, the increasing consumer preference from conventional treatment to cannabis-based treatments represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market in the North American region. Besides this, the growing demand for cannabis to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression among individuals is offering a positive market outlook across the region. In addition to this, several banks are approving loans for marijuana businesses to enhance the production process, which is supporting the growth of the market in the region.



Moreover, the increasing utilization of legal cannabis to treat several chronic diseases, such as epileptic seizures, chronic pain, and Alzheimer's, among individuals is propelling the growth of the market in the North American region. Apart from this, the wide availability of legal cannabis through various distribution channels, such as regulated dispensaries, recreational stores, and stand-alone retailers, is positively influencing the market. Additionally, there is a rise in the demand for cannabis for recreational use among the masses.



This, coupled with the increasing utilization of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) in the skincare and the cosmetic industry, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors in the region. Furthermore, the rising demand for marijuana oils and tinctures for treating vomiting and nausea problems among individuals is strengthening the growth of the market in the North American region.

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the North America legal cannabis market.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the North America legal cannabis market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on products derived and distribution channel.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the North America legal cannabis market based on the products derived. This includes marijuana, industrial hemp, and others. According to the report, marijuana represented the largest segment.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the North America legal cannabis market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes regulated dispensary, recreational stores, stand-alone retailers, and others. According to the report, regulated dispensary accounted for the largest market share.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How big is the North America legal cannabis market?

What is the expected growth rate of the North America legal cannabis market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the North America legal cannabis market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America legal cannabis market?

What is the breakup of the North America legal cannabis market based on the products derived?

What is the breakup of the North America legal cannabis market based on the distribution channel?

What are the key regions in the North America legal cannabis market?

Who are the key players/companies in the North America legal cannabis market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $35.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $298.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.6% Regions Covered North America

Key Players

22nd Century Group Inc.

Medical Marijuana Inc

Hemp Inc.

Axim Biotechnologies Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Abcann Medicinals Inc.

