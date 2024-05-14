United Kingdom Pubs & Bars Industry Market Report 2024, Featuring Mitchells & Butlers, JD Wetherspoon, Greene King and Stonegate Pub Company

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pubs & Bars in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumer spending on pubs and bars largely depends on disposable income levels with Britons spending less money on entertainment in times of rising inflation as everything becomes more expensive. The COVID-19 outbreak, the cost-of-living crisis and tumbling alcohol consumption levels are posing a threat to the performance of industry players.

Industry revenue is falling at a compound annual rate of 5.6% over the five years through 2023-24 to approximately £18.3 billion, including growth of 8.5% in 2023-24.

Pubs & Bars in the UK industry analysis

COVID-19 restrictions hit the industry hard. The enforced closures during the pandemic left pubs and bars unable to generate revenue, with many suffering from out-of-date inventory and rising operational costs, severely impacting profitability.

Beer consumption is declining in the UK. The BBPA reported a £5.7 billion contraction in on-trade beer sales in 2021 compared to 2019, with more Britons preferring to drink at home and a rising demand for low- and no-alcohol beer.

The South East's wealth drives pub spending. The region's high gross disposable income and populous counties make it a lucrative location for pubs and bars, with spending in these establishments ranking second highest in the UK.

The region's high gross disposable income and populous counties make it a lucrative location for pubs and bars, with spending in these establishments ranking second highest in the UK. Competition shapes the Pubs and Bars industry. The rivalry between operators hinges on price, quality of food and drink, and the overall atmosphere, pushing establishments to constantly innovate and improve their offerings.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company Coverage:

Mitchells & Butlers plc

JD Wetherspoon plc

Greene King Ltd

Stonegate Pub Company Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

