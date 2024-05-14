Global Warehouse Management System Market Report 2024-2029 Featuring Manhattan Associates, Blue Yonder Group, Oracle, IBM, Infor, PTC, and Tecsys Among Other Key Players

Dublin, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Warehouse Management System Market by Offering (Software, Services), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), Tier (Advanced, Intermediate, Basic), End User (Automotive, E-commerce, Electricals & Electronics) and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global warehouse management system market to grow from USD 4 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2024 to 2029. Factors such as rising focus on streamlining supply chain operations to enhance customer experience, and thriving e-commerce industry are likely to drive market growth during the forecast period. The e-commerce industry is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing number of online shoppers. A robust WMS empowers warehouses to meet customer expectations by reducing order processing times, minimizing errors, and providing visibility into order status and tracking information.







Cloud-based segment to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period



Cloud-based WMS software upgrades are easy, as there is no need to visit various warehouse locations to upgrade the software. In this case, software providers control the delivery of the software using the cloud; hence, the software is automatically downloaded and updated on customers' servers. A few of the key benefits offered by cloud WMS are low-cost ownership, scalability, faster implementation, and lesser expense to maintain IT resources.



Advanced (Tier 1) dominates the market during the forecast period



In 2023, advanced (Tier 1) warehouse management systems dominated the market, primarily due to their ability to efficiently manage intricate warehouse and distribution networks, scalability, and rapid processing of vast amounts of data generated in warehousing and logistics operations. Moreover, they empower warehouse operators to enhance decision-making regarding inventory management, movement, and workforce productivity by offering comprehensive and readily available data. These factors are fueling the expansion of the advanced (Tier 1) warehouse management systems market.



North America to dominate the warehouse management system market



The warehouse management system market in North America is projected to witness significant growth during forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors including increasing adoption of cloud-based WMS solutions, the presence of major companies with extensive global warehousing and distribution networks, the flourishing e-commerce sector, and the well-established third-party logistics (3PL) infrastructure in the region.

Research Coverage



The report segments the warehouse management system market and forecasts its size, by value, based on Offering (Software, and Services); By Deployment (On-premises, and cloud-based); By Tier (Advanced [Tier 1], Intermediate [Tier 2], and Basic [Tier 3]); By End User (3PL, automotive, food & beverages, healthcare, chemicals, e-commerce, electricals & electronics, metals & machinery, and others); and Region (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; and RoW). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the warehouse management system market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

Key players operating in North America include Manhattan Associates (US), Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Infor (US), PTC Inc. (US), and Tecsys Inc. (Canada).



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 308 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Expanding Consumer Electronics and Automotive Industries to Boost Demand

Software Segment to Hold Larger Market Share from 2024 to 2029

Industry and US to Hold Largest Shares of North American Warehouse Management System Market in 2029

3PL to Hold Largest Market Share in 2029

Warehouse Management System Market in China to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers Thriving E-Commerce Industry Growing Preference for Cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems Increasing Proliferation of Businesses Operating Across Multiple Distribution Channels Rising Focus on Streamlining Supply Chain Operations to Enhance Customer Experience

Restraints Shortage of Skilled Personnel High Ownership Cost of On-Premises WMS, Especially for SMEs Cybersecurity Threats

Opportunities Digitalization of Supply Chain Rapid Industrialization, Increasing Investment in Infrastructure Development, and Significant Developments in Logistics Sector Integration of Video AI Technology into WMS

Challenges Ensuring Scalability to Support Business Growth Lack of Awareness Leading to Low Adoption Rate of WMS Technology Among Small-Scale Companies Necessity for Consistent Software Updates and Security



Technology Analysis

Key Technologies RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) Barcode Scanning Automation and Robotics Cloud Computing IoT (Internet of Things)

Complimentary Technologies Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Data Analytics and Business Intelligence

Adjacent Technologies Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Voice-Directed Picking Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning



Case Study Analysis

Navico Group Optimized Warehouse Operations and Enhanced Customer Satisfaction by Deploying Oracle Warehouse Management Cloud Application

Bata India Doubled Production Efficiency and Achieved Higher Inventory Accuracy by Implementing Oracle Warehouse Management Cloud Application

Porcelanosa Group Increased Warehouse Throughput Using Automation Solutions by Mecalux

DHL Chose Manhattan Active Warehouse Management Solution to Transit Toward More Scalable and Agile Warehouse Management Capabilities

YKK Adopted LFS Warehouse Management System by EPG One to Reduce Inventory Differences and Improve Operational Efficiency Across European Sites

