Simple HealthKit Honored in Health Services Category for Fast Company’s 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards

FREMONT, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The winners of Fast Company’s 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, highlighting fresh sustainability initiatives, cutting-edge AI developments, ambitious pursuits of social equity, and other creative projects that are helping mold the world.



Simple HealthKit was awarded Honorable Mention in this year’s 2024 World Changing Ideas Health Services category for the work it is doing with Walmart and Healthy Blue Louisiana to increase health equity and access for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Simple HealthKit provides the first human-centric, complete diagnostics platform with access to follow-up care for respiratory health, sexual health, and chronic conditions. Walmart and Healthy Blue support is used by Simple HealthKit to make its Sexual Wellness Program available to thousands of HBCU students at no cost.

This year’s World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 50 winners, 127 finalists, and 172 honorable mentions—with health, education, energy, and AI among the most popular categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners from a pool of more than 1,300 entries across climate, social justice, wellness, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility, and more. Several new categories were added this year, including beauty and fashion, health products, health services, materials, and science and technology. The 2024 awards feature entries from across the globe, including the Republic of Korea, Brazil, and Madagascar.

Fast Company’s Spring 2024 issue (on newsstands May 21, 2024) will unveil some of the world’s most creative minds and pioneering organizations that are seeking to disrupt the status quo. The solutions cover everything from renewable energy storage and waste in the fashion industry to a building made entirely from recycled concrete and a fridge that’s solar-powered and designed to run off the grid.

“We are extremely proud of the work Simple HealthKit is doing alongside Walmart and Healthy Blue Louisiana, providing a diagnostics platform with access to follow up care to thousands of students attending HBCUs at no cost,” said Dr. Sheena Menezes, CEO and Co-Founder of Simple HealthKit. “The reality is 1 in 2 sexually active people will contract an STD/STI by age 25, and many are asymptomatic and unaware. Our focus is in community health, offering comprehensive and accessible healthcare solutions with a direct focus on population health and maternal health. Simple HealthKit will continue to establish programs that provide innovative healthcare solutions and increase healthcare access for all.”

“I was struck this year by the global sweep of the honorees,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “It’s endlessly inspiring to see how the world is coming together to devise inventive solutions to our most challenging problems. We need ideas from everywhere, and this year’s World Changing Ideas Awards are an extraordinary encapsulation of the innovation and creativity that is so abundant around the globe.”

Simple HealthKit meets patients where they are with an omnichannel, end-to-end healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care for all. Created by people who believe world-class care is a right, not a privilege, Simple HealthKit addresses high-need and high-impact health challenges in all communities. The company offers high-quality, accessible, and affordable solutions for at-home or in-clinic diagnostics for chronic conditions, sexual health, respiratory health and more. Simple HealthKit is working with leading health plans, retailers, pharmacies, pharma, educational institutions, employers, and public health organizations to bring health equity and world-class care to all communities and empower people with the information they need to lead healthier lives. Purchase kits at store.simplehealthkit.com and major retailers .

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

