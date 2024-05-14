Clene to Present at Upcoming May Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and multiple sclerosis, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in May.



Mizuho Neuroscience Summit 2024

Dates: May 20-21, 2024

Location: Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston, MA

Format: Panel Presentations and 1x1 meetings

Benchmark 2024 Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference

Dates: May 21-22, 2024

Location: Virtual

Format: 1x1 meetings

Virtual A.G.P. Healthcare Conference

Date: May 22, 2024

Location: Virtual

Format: 1x1 meetings

About Clene

Clene Inc., (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells’ survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

