Mondelēz International Showcases Sweet Collaborations & Omnichannel Expertise at Sweets & Snacks Expo

CHICAGO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) will showcase key innovations and tasty collaborations to accelerate brand loyalty and growth at the 2024 Sweets and Snacks Expo in Indianapolis, IN, on May 15. Among many highlights, the company will present an educational session on proven strategies to help snacking companies success in omnichannel, delivered by Francesca Hahn, U.S. Vice President of Digital Commerce.

The company’s long-term strategy is powered by a transformation of its marketing and sales capabilities to drive customer and consumer loyalty while accelerating sustainable growth. Mondelēz continuously reinvests in its brands to drive marketing and sales excellence, advancing digital-enabled personalization and customer centricity. The company’s brands are central in the lives of consumers, and Mondelēz is capturing these unique human emotions through personalized outreach campaigns.

“We put our consumers at the heart of all that we do, and the way people snack continues to evolve,” explains Hahn. “Looking for snacks in-store or online, consumers want a consistent, seamless experience across multiple touchpoints, including digital and e-commerce.”

Hahn will share her expertise in these areas with an address on “Omnichannel: How to Drive Online Experiences and Revenue.” With more than 20 years of experience in consumer packaged goods companies, Hahn will discuss strategies for creating the optimal consumer experience that prioritizes cohesive consumer engagement across channels.

Hahn’s presentation will draw on key learnings from Mondelēz’s previously announced investment of $1 billion to become the digital snacking leader by 2030 – leveraging data to better inform the company of consumer behaviors and translate these insights into action. With online shopping becoming the norm, convenience and accessibility are driving forces behind snacking trends. The company’s annual State of Snacking report reveals the importance of digital experiences in today’s snacking sector, with consumers increasingly engaging in online research (62%) and on social media (50%+) to discover new snacks. The message is clear -- snacking remains a consistent daily ritual, and Mondelēz continues to innovate and meet consumers where they are to engage.

Accordingly, as part of this year’s Expo, Mondelēz will showcase innovation and tasty new collaborations designed to surprise and delight consumers while staying a step ahead of emerging trends. While the company’s iconic brands have been around for decades, Mondelēz continues to innovate each year, propelling fresh consumer interest, building on brand loyalty and fostering growth. The OREO brand has teamed up with the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand for an unexpected mix of iconic brands to create the ultimate sweet and sour combination. Available now, Limited Edition Sour Patch Kids flavored OREO cookies with sour sugar inclusions in the crème bring an amazing sweet yet sour cookie pairing, together with an exclusive line of special merchandise for consumers to enjoy.

“The opportunity to partner with our friends at the OREO brand to create a twist on a classic cookie was one we just couldn’t pass up,” shares Grace Howard, SOUR PATCH KIDS Innovation Brand Manager. “We are always looking for unique product innovations and there’s nothing better than a mashup between two of our iconic brands. We know that consumers today are seeking out novelty flavor and texture combinations from their snacks, and we are excited to see the reaction from our many fans.”

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contacts: Jane Corcoran (847) 943-5678 news@mdlz.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4d2654a-a8d0-43a8-bf4b-437e332490fa