ManTech Wins $110 Million Air Force Contract for Human Capital Transformation and AI

HERNDON, Va., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and mission-focused technology solutions, has won a $110 million contract with the U.S. Air Force. Under this three-year prime contract ManTech will help transform data and enterprise architectures, consolidate and modernize platforms, and integrate AI into human capital business processes.



The Air Force aims to consolidate and modernize its current Human Capital IT portfolio, which supports military personnel throughout their recruit-to-retire lifecycle. They plan to achieve this by utilizing commercial off-the-shelf "software as a service" platforms.

“ManTech's digital transformation capabilities will play a pivotal role in revamping the Air Force's human capital systems portfolio,” said David Hathaway, President of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “By implementing effective organizational change management strategies, ManTech aims to enhance the user experience for Air Force personnel and reduce overall sustainment costs.”

“This key Human Capital transformation win underscores the value of our market-leading ‘team of teams’ approach to delivering digital transformation,” said Douglas Hammer, Executive Director of ManTech’s Mission Support Solutions Practice. “The expertise and talent across multiple practice areas – Mission Support, Financial Management, AI, Technology & Data Solutions – proved an outstanding differentiator for Air Force decision-makers.”

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

