Dealership Accounting Software Market Size Worth $13.63 Billion by 2033; Strong Demand for Accounting Software Customized to Propel Growth

Newark, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 5.5 Billion dealership accounting software market will reach USD 13.63 Billion by 2033. Increasing awareness towards digital transformation and increased efficiency and cost-reduction may fuel the growth of the Dealership Accounting Software Market. Similar to numerous other sectors, the automobile industry is undergoing a digital transformation. Auto dealerships are increasingly leveraging technology to enhance customer experiences, streamline processes, and derive insights from data. There is likely significant demand for accounting software that facilitates these digital endeavours.



Dealership Accounting Software Market Size by Product (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), End User (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024 to 2033



North America emerged as the largest global Dealership Accounting Software market, accounting for 35% of the total market. Owing to rapid technological advancements in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific exhibits the highest growth rate in the market owing to automated technology for data entry, reconciliation, and reporting in the region.



In 2023, the cloud segment accounted for approximately 39% of the market share. Cloud-based solutions offer cost-saving benefits by reducing the necessity for dealerships to invest in expensive hardware and software licensing, which is particularly advantageous for smaller dealerships with limited budgets. These solutions are easily scalable, enabling dealerships to adjust resources according to their needs without incurring significant additional expenses. Additionally, cloud accessibility from any internet-connected device allows for convenient remote access to crucial financial data. Moreover, cloud providers handle software maintenance, upgrades, and security measures, alleviating the burden on dealership IT staff and reducing overall operational and IT expenses.



In 2023, large organizations dominated the auto dealership accounting software market, accounting for over 74% of its share. These large dealerships, often equipped with substantial financial resources, can afford to invest in sophisticated and comprehensive accounting systems, despite their higher upfront costs or ongoing subscription fees. With multiple locations, diverse inventories, and significant sales volumes, these dealerships require software that offers extensive features and functionalities to manage complex accounting tasks efficiently. They are usually among the first to adopt new technologies and are more likely to recognize the benefits of specialized accounting software tailored for car dealerships.



Latest Development:



• In a prominent provider of automotive software solutions, revealed its acquisition of Auto/Mate, a leading dealer management systems (DMS) provider for automotive dealerships. This integration of DealerSocket and Auto/Mate will furnish franchise dealers with a comprehensive platform featuring cutting-edge and innovative software solutions.



• In June 2021, Procede Software introduced Exceed Asset Management, a robust solution designed to automate crucial dealership finance and accounting procedures. This tool empowers dealership finance and accounting personnel to oversee vehicle depreciation, note payments, and expense amortization directly within the system, eliminating the need for manual processes and spreadsheets. Developed in collaboration with over a dozen finance and accounting teams across a diverse range of commercial vehicle dealerships, the application has undergone extensive testing by participants in the Excede Insider Program.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Compliance standards suiting to the needs of the market



Given the multitude of legal and regulatory obligations in the automobile sector, there's a strong demand for accounting software customized for auto dealerships. This software assists companies in meeting regulatory requirements, adhering to financial reporting standards, and complying with tax laws.



Restraints: Opposition to change



The automobile sector, akin to various industries, may encounter resistance when attempting to alter entrenched practices. Persuading certain auto dealerships to embrace modern accounting software can prove challenging, particularly if they are accustomed to manual accounting processes or outdated systems.



Opportunities: Increasing awareness towards digital transformation



Challenge: Rising cost of implementation in the global market



The high implementation costs associated with dealership accounting software can create hurdles for smaller dealerships or businesses with constrained financial resources. Such investments demand significant upfront capital, potentially dissuading prospective buyers from embracing these solutions. Even well-established dealerships may face challenges as the rising costs strain budgets already allocated to vital operational areas. Consequently, they may defer the adoption of new accounting software, impeding the market's growth trajectory.



Some of the major players operating in the Dealership Accounting Software market are:



• Intuit

• Advanced Business Computers of America

• Autosoft DMS

• Autostar Solutions

• Palmer Products

• Eagle Business Software

• AutoAps

• Centra Technologies DMCC

• Dealer Gears

• Dealer-Mate



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Cloud-Based

• On-Premises



By End-User:



• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises



About the report:



The global Dealership Accounting Software market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



